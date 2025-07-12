Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
tennis icon|
Sports Home Golf Darts Snooker Cricket Tennis Boxing Other Sports NFL
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
tennis icon|
Sports Home Golf Darts Snooker Cricket Tennis Boxing Other Sports NFL
Iga Swiatek celebrates after a dominant win
Iga Swiatek celebrates after a dominant win

Iga Swiatek thrashes Amanda Anisimova 6-0 6-0 to capture first Wimbledon title

By Sporting Life
Tennis
Sat July 12, 2025 · 39 min ago

Iga Swiatek won her first Wimbledon title by beating Amanda Anisimova 6-0 6-0, taking her grand slam tally to six.

The four-time French Open heroine and 2022 US Open champion had never before reached the final in SW19, but once there made absolutely no mistake in one of the most one-sided victories ever seen on Centre Court.

Anisimova, playing in her first grand slam final, was broken in the very first game and failed to create a single break point in the match as she crumbled to a heavy defeat in less than an hour.

'Surreal' for Swiatek

"It seems super surreal," Iga Swiatek said afterwards. "I didn't even dream, for me it was way too far. I feel like I am already an experienced player after winning the slams before but I never expected this one.

"This year I really, really enjoyed it and feel I improved my form here."

An emotional Anisimova said: "I know I didn't have enough today but I'll keep putting in the work, keep believing in myself and I hope to be back here one day."

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Join for Free
Image of stables faded in a gold gradientGet exclusive Willie Mullins insight, plus access to premium articles, expert tips and Timeform data, plus more...
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....