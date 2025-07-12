Iga Swiatek thrashes Amanda Anisimova 6-0 6-0 to capture first Wimbledon title

Iga Swiatek won her first Wimbledon title by beating Amanda Anisimova 6-0 6-0, taking her grand slam tally to six.
The four-time French Open heroine and 2022 US Open champion had never before reached the final in SW19, but once there made absolutely no mistake in one of the most one-sided victories ever seen on Centre Court.
Anisimova, playing in her first grand slam final, was broken in the very first game and failed to create a single break point in the match as she crumbled to a heavy defeat in less than an hour.
'Surreal' for Swiatek
"It seems super surreal," Iga Swiatek said afterwards. "I didn't even dream, for me it was way too far. I feel like I am already an experienced player after winning the slams before but I never expected this one.
"This year I really, really enjoyed it and feel I improved my form here."
An emotional Anisimova said: "I know I didn't have enough today but I'll keep putting in the work, keep believing in myself and I hope to be back here one day."