Iga Swiatek could face Naomi Osaka in round two of French Open defence

British number one Katie Boulter, seeded for the first time at a grand slam at number 26, faces a tough opener against former top-10 star Paula Badosa, while Harriet Dart has also been handed a difficult draw against 27th seed Linda Noskova.

Britain’s contingent across both singles drawn was reduced from seven to six on Wednesday when Jodie Burrage, sidelined since February following wrist surgery, revealed she had injured her ankle in training.

Meanwhile, women’s world number five Jessica Pegula, who has been sidelined through injury since last month, has withdrawn from the tournament.