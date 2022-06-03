Rafael Nadal reached the final of the French Open after opponent Alexander Zverev was forced to retire injured before Casper Ruud defeated Marin Cilic in the second semi.
In distressing scenes at Roland Garros, German third seed Zverev fell and twisted his ankle at the end of the second set, yelling in pain as Nadal rushed around the net to help.
Zverev was helped to his feet but taken off the court in a wheelchair for treatment.
After five minutes the 25-year-old re-emerged on crutches to inform the umpire that he could not continue.
The crowd on Philippe-Chatrier – fiercely pro-Nadal as usual – rose to salute the world number three as his latest bid for a grand slam title came to a devastating end.
“It’s very tough, very sad for him,” said Nadal. “He was playing an unbelievable tournament, and I know he was fighting to win a grand slam.
“I’m sure he will win more than one and I wish him all the best.”
Nadal was leading by a set with the second heading for another tie-break after just over three hours, when disaster struck for Zverev.
On his 36th birthday Nadal, broken in the very first game, was behind the eight ball for most of the opening set.
He was standing as far back in the court as possible as he defended Zverev’s thunderous 130mph serve. In fact had the wall not been there to stop him Nadal would probably have stood in the crepe stand outside.
Having clawed the break back he found himself facing four set points at 6-2 down in the tie-break but somehow hit back, including one improbable backhand get followed by an outrageous forehand winner, to snatch it 10-8 after 92 gruelling minutes.
The last thing either player needed was a 44-shot rally but that is what they got early in the second set among four breaks of serve in the opening games.
The double-faults which cost Zverev at crucial times in the first set returned to gift Nadal two more breaks, the second when he was serving for the set, moments after he had been given a warning by the umpire for swearing in Russian.
When the Spaniard levelled again at 5-5 it was the first time he had held serve for 93 minutes.
But at 6-5 in the second and with Nadal about to take the match into a second tie-beak, Zverev’s footing gave way and the match was over.
Nadal had made it through, not in the way he would have liked of course, but he remains on track for Roland Garros title number 14 and a 22nd grand slam win.
Casper Ruud reached his first grand slam final after his match with Marin Cilic was interrupted by a woman invading the court.
The semi-final was held up for 10 minutes after the woman walked on to the court and tied herself to the net.
The woman, believed to be a climate-change protester, wore a T-shirt bearing the slogan ‘we have 1,028 days left’.
She strolled on to Court Phillipe-Chatrier unchallenged during the third set and attached herself to the net, raising serious questions about security at Roland Garros.
Tournament director Amelie Mauresmo looked on as the players left the court while the woman was removed.
After a short warm-up the players resumed the match and Norwegian eighth seed Ruud wrapped up a 3-6 6-4 6-2 6-2 victory and secured a meeting with 13-time champion Rafael Nadal in the final.
He said: “It was a great match from my side. I didn’t start the greatest but Marin also played well in the first set.
“I was too defensive. I broke him in the second set and after that break I started to play some of my best tennis this year, serving well and playing aggressive.
“Marin is usually the one playing very fast, he was serving big playing well coming to the net so I figured I had to step up counter-attacks and go for some fast shots and it helped and worked out and I raised my level.
“I’ve been looking up to Rafa, the player I’m playing in the final.
“He never complains, he is the perfect example of how you should be on the court – never giving up and never complaining.”