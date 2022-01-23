Simona Halep v Alize Cornet

Halep has cruised through to the last 16 with three straight-sets wins but she’s played nobody of note – all three opponents have been ranked outside the top 80.

There’s obviously a decent chance that our outright pick continues in that vein here against the world number 61 but Cornet has been impressing herself and it should be remembered she dominated the 2020 finalist Garbine Muguruza in round two.

Last time out she added another seeded scalp, fighting back to defeat Tamara Zidansek, and I think she can keep this competitive – certainly more competitive than win odds of 13/2 suggest.

While I don’t want to read too much into it (the last of their matches came in 2015), Cornet leads the head-to-head 3-1 which I suspect will at least give her a boost mentally coming into the contest.

Cornet at 6/5 getting a 5.5-game start on the handicap looks tempting.