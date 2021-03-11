Horse Racing
Roger Federer

Roger Federer comeback ended by Nikoloz Basilashvili in Qatar quarter-finals

By Sporting Life
18:07 · THU March 11, 2021

Roger Federer’s comeback from injury ended in the quarter-finals of the Qatar Open after he was beaten by Nikoloz Basilashvili.

On Wednesday, Federer, 39, overcame Britain’s Dan Evans on his return to court after 14 months out with a knee problem.

But the 20-time grand slam champion was unable to secure a second win in as many days as Basilashvili completed a 3-6 6-1 7-5 victory.

Basilashvili, ranked 42 in the world, saved a match point against a weary-looking Federer in the 10th game of the deciding set, before breaking his Swiss opponent in the ensuing game, and seeing out the match in one hour and 50 minutes.

“It is unbelievable because he is one of the greatest of all time,” said Georgian Basilashvili, 29, following his last-eight triumph. “To play him means so much to me.

“I am very happy he came back to play, and to win against him is a dream come true.

“He was always my idol, and I am sure he is to many tennis players and fans, so I am unbelievably happy.”

Basilashvili will play Taylor Fritz for a place in the final in Doha following the American’s 5-7 6-3 7-5 win against Denis Shapovalov.

Most Read

