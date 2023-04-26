Raducanu travelled to the Spanish capital hoping to end a run of three straight defeats and was due to start her campaign against lucky loser Viktoriya Tomova on Wednesday afternoon.

A fourth straight loss would have constituted the worst run of Raducanu’s career but the tournament’s official Twitter account disclosed on Wednesday morning that the Briton had withdrawn from the event.

The 20-year-old has had a stop-start season so far because of an ankle injury and more worries over the wrist issue that ended her 2022 campaign prematurely.

She had hit the headlines 24 hours earlier for her short answers to a range of questions from British journalists. She used just 58 words to answer all 16 of them.