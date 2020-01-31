Australian Open: Easy victories for Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic

Djokovic is never at his most comfortable in windy conditions but he made a flying start against Japan's Tatsuma Ito and dropped just seven games in a 6-1 6-4 6-2 victory.

The second set was tight but, once the defending champion took that, any semblance of danger passed.

Djokovic said with a smile: "I was like, 'Yes, it's going to be a windy day. I love the wind.' I'm being sarcastic now, of course.

"I don't think players enjoy these kind of conditions. You have to accept them and embrace the fact that I guess you're going to be challenged on different levels, not just by your opponent, but also the conditions.

"That's OK. I accepted it. I came into the match and played extremely well at the beginning. Got a 5-0 lead up after 15 minutes. I'm just overall pleased with the performance."

Djokovic, who next plays another Japanese in Yoshihito Nishioka, hit 16 aces and won 43 of 46 points when he landed his first serve.

"My serve was working extremely well in the first round and second round," he said.

"That's something I worked on in the off-season. That's one of the priorities I guess of the training sessions, trying to get that advantage of winning a lot of easy points on the first serve. It has been paying off so far I think in ATP Cup and here."

Federer went one better than Djokovic in a 6-1 6-4 6-1 victory over Serbian Filip Krajinovic.

The third seed admitted he felt a little sorry for his opponent, who played a five-set first-round encounter on Tuesday having been rained off on Monday while Federer played indoors.

The third seed said he had low expectations coming into the tournament having not played a competitive match since November but he has been very sharp so far and maintained his record of always having reached at least the third round on each of his 21 visits to Melbourne Park.