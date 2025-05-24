1pt Quentin Halys (+5.5) to beat Tomas Machac on the game handicap at 5/6 (BoyleSports)

Mariano Navone v Brandon Nakashima

I think this one is going long.

I’ve written about Nakashima’s strong serve and weak return game in the past, one which leads to plenty of tie-breaks.

Navone is also decent on serve and despite the clay surface, which will numb the delivery of both men, I can see this being fairly serve dominated.

Either way, I’m not sure there’s a great deal between the players. Navone is the deserved favourite, given the surface, but he’s not been in the greatest of form since arriving in Europe, going just 4-5 on the clay.

Nakashima beat Flavio Cobolli in Madrid and last week pushed Luciano Darderi to three sets in Hamburg, a player I’d consider to be at a similar level to Navone.

The American actually won the pair’s only previous meeting, which came on clay last season at the Turin Challenger. That match went three sets and I can see both players claiming a set here.

If that occurs, I’m confident the overs will land in the total games market and that will be my approach.

Tomas Machac v Quentin Halys

Machac has not enjoyed the clay swing and looks a seed vulnerable in round one.

The young Czech has gone just 2-4 since his return to the surface and last week’s tournament in Geneva ended with him quitting his match with Cam Norrie due to a knee injury.

Critics will say Halys isn’t the best player to oppose Machac with and that’s true, but he played well in Geneva last week where he beat Jaume Munar and then tested top seed Taylor Fritz, only losing 7-6 6-4.

His serve was working well – he won 75% of points behind it against Munar and 87% of first-serve points against Fritz.

Admittedly, the Frenchman has a poor record at his home Grand Slam, winning only one of eight main-draw matches over the years.

However, look into the detail and you see he nearly always puts up a great fight with numerous tight matches on his CV.

With that in mind, I think he is more than capable of keeping this close in front of the home fans as the evening draws in – this match is last on the schedule.

The game handicap line is set at 5.5 and that’s one Halys has covered in six of his eight previous matches at Roland Garros.

The ones he didn’t both came against top-10 opponents, including Rafael Nadal on what was Halys' tournament debut.