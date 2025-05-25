Andy Schooler will be previewing matches on every day of the French Open – here are his best bets for day two at Roland Garros.
Tennis betting tips: French Open matches
0.5pt first-set tie-break in Nicolas Jarry v Arthur Fils at 29/10 (Coral, Ladbrokes)
1pt Christopher O’Connell to beat Ugo Humbert at 9/5 (General)
Nicolas Jarry v Arthur Fils
When it’s firing, the big serve of Jarry is always a weapon and with this being his first meeting with Fils, I like the chance of a tie-break here.
Even on the slow clay, the stats show plenty of breakers in the matches of these two this season.
Jarry has seen one in eight of his 15 on the surface with Fils at four of 11.
Drilling down on those stats and you see that all four of those Fils tie-breaks have come in the opening set.
As for Jarry, four of his last six have seen the first set go the distance.
Given he’s not faced the Chilean before, I suspect Fils will take a while to get his eye in on return and so backing a first-set tie-break at close to 3/1 looks a fair bet to me.
Christopher O’Connell v Ugo Humbert
Clay just isn’t Humbert’s surface – he prefers slick conditions to aid his big, lefty serve - and he’s gone just 1-4 on it so far this season.
The last of those saw the Frenchman retire due to injury so I’m pretty sure he’s coming in here under-prepared.
Throw in a 1-6 record at Roland Garros and you can see why he begins to look very shaky as a 9/20 favourite.
O’Connell is hardly a world beater but he looks more at home on this surface and it’s certainly notable that he won the pair’s only previous meeting – which came on the Munich clay in 2023 – in straight sets.
It would be wrong to suggest he’s churning out wins on clay over the past few weeks but has beaten some decent players, including Nicolas Jarry, Dusan Lajovic and Camilo Ugo Carabelli.
All things considered, the Australian looks overpriced at 9/5.
Posted at 2110 BST on 25/05/25
