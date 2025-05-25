Nicolas Jarry v Arthur Fils

When it’s firing, the big serve of Jarry is always a weapon and with this being his first meeting with Fils, I like the chance of a tie-break here.

Even on the slow clay, the stats show plenty of breakers in the matches of these two this season.

Jarry has seen one in eight of his 15 on the surface with Fils at four of 11.

Drilling down on those stats and you see that all four of those Fils tie-breaks have come in the opening set.

As for Jarry, four of his last six have seen the first set go the distance.

Given he’s not faced the Chilean before, I suspect Fils will take a while to get his eye in on return and so backing a first-set tie-break at close to 3/1 looks a fair bet to me.