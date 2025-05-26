1pt over 10.5 games in the first set of Reilly Opelka v Mariano Navone at 21/10 (General)

Reilly Opelka v Mariano Navone

It’s certainly fair to say I’ve not got much right at this tournament so far but one correct call involved Navone’s first match which, as predicted, went over the total-games line.

I mentioned his ability on serve in that preview of his match with Brandon Nakashima and I think he’ll be solid enough on that against a poor returner such as Opelka – he’s broken in only 12% of his opponents’ service games on clay this season.

The American is one of the biggest servers on the ATP Tour and so it’s no surprise he’s been playing plenty of tie-breaks, even since the move onto the clay. His hold rate on clay is 88%.

Five of Opelka’s last seven matches have featured a breaker, with three of those coming in the first set. Two other first sets ended 7-5.

Navone played a tie-break in that Nakashima match and, as was the case in that one, I feel it may well take him a while to get a read of the serve.

This will be the pair’s first meeting so I’d expect a number of early holds.

A tie-break has potential but maybe it’s worth taking the safety net of those 7-5 sets – you can get 21/10 about there being over 10.5 games in set one.