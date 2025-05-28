Andy Schooler looks at two matches involving British players in his preview of Thursday’s action at the French Open.
Tennis betting tips: French Open matches
1.5pts Jacob Fearnley to beat Ugo Humbert at 11/10 (General)
1pt Jack Draper to beat Gael Monfils 3-0 at 13/10 (BetVictor)
Jacob Fearnley v Ugo Humbert
Things have been tough for the column so far in Paris.
When a bad run like this sets in, I know the theory is you are supposed to just continue as normal, put it all to one side, and stick with the same thought process as before.
It’s fair to say I find that hard.
My view on Humbert in round one is that he would find things tough – he’s no claycourter and has long struggled on this surface. Prior to Roland Garros, he’d gone 1-4 on clay.
I certainly felt he was a very short price to beat Christopher O’Connell. He duly won in straight sets and that’s the sort of result which makes you question yourself.
Maybe it’s a daft approach, but I’m taking the same angle here – I just don’t see Fearnley being a justified underdog here.
The young Briton has enjoyed a decent first full season on the ATP Tour so far, making the third round of the Australian Open and qualifying in Miami.
Many would have felt a move onto the clay would have blunted the 23-year-old but Fearnley has continued to impress. He’s beaten the likes of Tomas Machac (a career-best win) and Dusan Lajovic on the red dirt, while he eased past former champion Stan Wawrinka in the first round of this tournament.
He had the crowd against him in that one but that should prepare him well for this contest where the home hope will be cheered to the rafters.
Both men will come forward but, from what I’ve seen, Fearnley manages to transfer his attacking game better to the clay, especially on return.
That’s backed up by this season’s numbers on clay – Humbert has broken in just 15% of return games, Fearnley 30%. Both are holding at a rate of 76% on this surface at tour level.
Back the Briton at 11/10.
Gael Monfils v Jack Draper
Monfils put in a marathon effort on Tuesday night and once again found a way to win a five-setter at the French Open.
It was his 12th such victory at Roland Garros – a record – but it will surely have taken plenty out of the 38-year-old, who also collided with the court surround during that match.
One suspects he woke up sore on Wednesday. Either way, the fact is he’s struggled to back up at the Slams of late – in his last seven appearances, he’s only won back-to-back matches at two.
His opponent, Hugo Dellien, played pretty well in their first-round match but Draper is several levels up, particularly in the power stakes.
He’ll get Monfils on the run and while the Frenchman remains a great athlete, that extra fizz on the ball will make it tougher for him to get balls back. Throw in that potential for fatigue, and I know who I want to back here.
Draper has been very strong on the clay in recent weeks, making the final in Madrid, and I can see him taking control of this one.
I know backing a straight-sets win always leaves little room for error but I’m tempted enough to have a small bet on that at 13/10 – three of Monfils’ last five Slam defeats have come this way.
Posted at 1835 BST on 28/05/25
