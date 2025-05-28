Jacob Fearnley v Ugo Humbert

Things have been tough for the column so far in Paris.

When a bad run like this sets in, I know the theory is you are supposed to just continue as normal, put it all to one side, and stick with the same thought process as before.

It’s fair to say I find that hard.

My view on Humbert in round one is that he would find things tough – he’s no claycourter and has long struggled on this surface. Prior to Roland Garros, he’d gone 1-4 on clay.

I certainly felt he was a very short price to beat Christopher O’Connell. He duly won in straight sets and that’s the sort of result which makes you question yourself.

Maybe it’s a daft approach, but I’m taking the same angle here – I just don’t see Fearnley being a justified underdog here.

The young Briton has enjoyed a decent first full season on the ATP Tour so far, making the third round of the Australian Open and qualifying in Miami.

Many would have felt a move onto the clay would have blunted the 23-year-old but Fearnley has continued to impress. He’s beaten the likes of Tomas Machac (a career-best win) and Dusan Lajovic on the red dirt, while he eased past former champion Stan Wawrinka in the first round of this tournament.