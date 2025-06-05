1pt Carlos Alcaraz to win and both players to win a set v Lorenzo Musetti at 13/8 (William Hill)

Lorenzo Musetti v Carlos Alcaraz (1330 BST)

In many ways, Friday’s men’s semi-finals at the French Open look an intriguing pair.

We’ve got the all-time great v the current best in the second match (more on that later) and in this one we have the defending champion against a player who has made great strides this season, especially on the clay – Musetti must now be considered one of the best on this surface following a string of wins since the return to the red dirt.

Yet, look at things from a different angle and it’s really not that hard to see the two favourites dominating.

Take this contest. Alcaraz has won six of their seven previous meetings, including the last five. In those five, he’s lost just a single set.

Musetti’s one-handed backhand is a joy to watch but I’ve been impressed with the forehand, which generates plenty of power, while his drop shots are among the best around.

That said, when you look at Alcaraz, it’s not hard to argue he does everything just that little bit better – he’s a drop-shot demon too and his forehand has even more fizz. Looking at the stats, Alcaraz’s figure of 63% second-serve points won at Roland Garros is a standout (Musetti is at 56%) and could give him an important edge.

To be fair, Musetti’s improvement this season did help him test Alcaraz in two recent meetings – they met in the Monte Carlo final in April when the Italian won the first set but won only one more game as fatigue from a tough week kicked in.

The rematch in Rome was decided in straight sets but Musetti was a break up in the second set, which he eventually lost on a tie-break.

He should at least be competitive here and I will point out again that Alcaraz hasn’t been running through opponents in Paris – Fabian Marozsan, Damir Dzumhur and Ben Shelton have all taken sets off the Spaniard, albeit he did dismantle Tommy Paul in the last round when the American wasn’t 100% physically.

If those guys can win a set against Alcaraz, Musetti certainly can – as pointed out, he did so in Monte Carlo and went close in Rome.

Musetti to win a set is 3/4 with both players to do so can be backed at 10/11.

I’m also tempted to go over the total games line, which is set at 33.5 – that’s a 4/5 shot.

However, for a juicier price, let’s take the 13/8 about ALCARAZ WINNER AND BOTH PLAYERS CLAIMING A SET.

It’s hard to see Musetti winning in straights so this would appear to give us bigger value about him claiming a set.

Even if he does spring the upset, I can handle that – followers of our outright preview will have him each-way at 25/1.

Another potential bet comes in the double-fault markets.

Alcaraz has served the most in six of their seven matches, yet bet365 have this as 6/5 each of two with the tie at 9/2.

Alcaraz is also ahead on DFs per game at this tournament (0.15 to 0.11).