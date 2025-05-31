Aryna Sabalenka v Amanda Anisimova

I think the women’s matches are much more interesting than the men’s on Sunday’s order of play.

One of the reasons for that is that none of the four favourites holds a winning record against their opponent, with three down on the head-to-head.

In this one, Anisimova leads title favourite Sabalenka 5-2 across their previous meetings. On clay, it’s 3-1 with one of those victories coming here in Paris.

Now, admittedly, several of those contests came before Sabalenka reached world number one or had won a Grand Slam title but there’s no doubt the American has caused her problems in the past. For the record, the most recent win was on the hardcourts of Toronto last summer.

Anisimova is capable of fighting power with power and comes into this one having yet to drop a set at Roland Garros.

That’s perhaps being overlooked a bit given how everyone is talked about how Sabalenka has powered her way through to this stage. She’s lost only 10 games thus far but I’m certainly interested to see what happens now the level of opponent rises significantly, especially one who has troubled her so much previously.

Anisimova has landed big-match upsets in the past too. She’s beaten Coco Gauff at Wimbledon, while prime versions of both Simona Halep and Naomi Osaka have been defeated by the American at Slams.

I’m a little tempted to back her at 4/1 but Sabalenka often finds a way to dig herself out of any trouble these days.

Anismova to win the first set at 11/4 is perhaps a better option, while Sabalenka to win 2-1 at 16/5 is another to consider but the most obvious bet is to side with Anisimova on the handicap where she gets a 5.5-game start.