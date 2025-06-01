1pt one or more tie-breaks in Alex Zverev v Tallon Griekspoor at 10/11 (Betfred)

Alex Zverev v Tallon Griekspoor

Zverev has once again clicked into the groove upon arrival at Roland Garros and he’s now only two wins away from reaching the semis for the fifth successive year.

Only one set has been lost so far and Flavio Cobolli was brushed aside last time out.

Zverev is actually the longest price of the four hot favourites in the men’s singles on Monday but he’s still only 21/20 to win in straight sets.

He may manage that but I suspect this will be tighter than many expect.

The head-to-head shows the German up 7-2 and 2-0 on clay but the latter two matches have both gone to a final set. Indeed, four of the last five have.

Returning to those clay meetings, one of them came here at Roland Garros 12 months ago when Zverev edged a fifth-set tie-break to progress, while the other came just a few weeks ago in Munich when, after two breakers, Zverev won the third set 6-4.

The propensity for tie-breaks is the angle I like here.