Hamad Medjedovic v Daniel Altmaier

Altmaier was among Medjedovic's victims when the latter made the final in Marseille back in February, the quick conditions playing a big part there.

A change of surface could bring a change of result and I’m a little surprised to see the German at 13/8 to win this one.

He’s already taken down fourth seed Taylor Fritz in Paris and enjoyed some decent results in the lead-up to this tournament on the clay – Felix Auger Aliassime and Jaume Munar were both beaten in Monte Carlo, while Flavio Cobolli was taken down at the Turin Challenger.

Admittedly, Medjedovic is yet to drop a set at Roland Garros and has done little wrong but neither has he faced anyone of note. Kamil Majchrzak was his first-round foe, with qualifier Juan Manuel Cerundolo next up – a player Altmaier also dismissed in that Turin event.

Altmaier’s second serve has held up well across the two rounds so far and if he’s able to set up the rallies nicely with his serve, I can see him progressing from this one.