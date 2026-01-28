Daily Australian Open tennis match betting tips: Thursday January 29

Aryna Sabalenka v Elina Svitolina (0830 GMT)

Svitolina has begun 2026 with 10 straight wins and she’s lost only one set in doing so.

In Melbourne, she’s beaten Mirra Andreeva and Coco Gauff – well, that’s if you don’t feel that Gauff beat herself.

In short, the Ukrainian couldn’t have arrived at this stage in much better shape.

The problem is that the world number one now awaits.

Svitolina spoke about her more aggressive approach following her cruise past Gauff but while she may have upped things on that front, she’s still going to come up short in the power stakes here.

Few hit the ball as hard as Sabalenka, who – usually - also has the desired control.

She leads the head-to-head 5-1, winning both matches on a hardcourt, and I just see her game being too much for Svitolina, who will ultimately be overpowered and out-hit.

Sabalenka may not have been at her very best so far but she looked in the mood when putting upstart Iva Jovic in her place in the quarter-finals, losing just three games, and I’m happy to take her to win this comfortably.

A straight-sets Sabalenka win has been the outcome in three of the pairs last four meetings and is backable at 4/5.

In the sub-markets, Sabalenka’s ace numbers are often over-estimated by the layers and that could be the case again here.

Svitolina has served the most aces in two of the six previous meetings, while the last two matches have seen a tie on the ace count.

At this tournament, she’s served 0.25 per game to Sabalenka’s 0.22 so, all things considered, 13/8 about Svitolina landing the ‘most aces’ bet has potential.