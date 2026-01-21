Daily Australian Open tennis match betting tips: Thursday January 22

Jaume Munar v Casper Ruud

Munar was a notable improver in 2025, particularly on a hardcourt, and he’s not without a chance here.

The Spaniard went 6-6 against the top 20 on this surface last season, notching some impressive wins over the likes of Lorenzo Musetti, Ben Shelton and Felix Auger-Aliassime.

He’s 11/5 to claim another scalp here, although a 1-6 career head-to-head against Ruud is somewhat off-putting.

That said, it’s only 1-2 on a hardcourt and they played here in Melbourne 12 months ago when the first-round contest went to a deciding set.

Indeed, all three of those hardcourt meetings have seen Munar win at least a set which starts pointing me towards the bet.

Ruud has only ever won two Australian Open matches in straight sets so it’s not hard to envisage this one going to at least four.

With this in mind, the total-games market is the one for me, with over 37.5 getting the nod.

An alternative is to back Munar, who will likely be pleased this is taking place in the slower, evening conditions, on the game handicap. Getting a 4.5 start, he could well cover.