Coco Gauff wins US Open title at age of 19 by coming from a set down to beat Aryna Sabalenka

The 19-year-old became the first American teenager to triumph at Flushing Meadows since Serena Williams in 1999.

Williams’ final farewell to tennis at the same championships last year left a colossal void in tennis in the US.

So it felt only natural that Gauff, the heir apparent to the 23-time grand slam winner, stepped into her shoes 12 months later.

Sabalenka will be the new world number one on Monday after a remarkably consistent year in which she won the Australian Open and reached the semi-finals in Paris and at Wimbledon.

But that will be scant consolation for the 25-year-old from Belarus after she put herself in position to win her second grand slam title, only to fold as Gauff claimed her first, thrilling a raucous crowd with a memorable 2-6 6-3 6-2 victory.

Gauff said: “It means so much to me, I feel like I’m a little bit in shock. My French Open (final) loss was a heartbreak for me, and all the trials and tribulations make this moment all the sweeter for me.

“I just knew if I didn’t give it my all I had no shot at winning. Aryna is an incredible player and deserves to be number one.

“Today was the first time I ever saw my dad cry. He thinks he’s so hard but…he took took me to this tournament when I was young to watch Serena and Venus (Williams) compete, so it’s incredible to be on this stage.

“Thank you to the people who didn’t believe in me. I’m here with this trophy now. Those who thought they were putting water on my fire, they were putting gas on it and I’m burning so bright now.”