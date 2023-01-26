The 23-year-old has shown the same form that carried her to a maiden major title on the lawns of SW19 last summer, using her big serve and groundstrokes to overpower opponents including world number one Iga Swiatek.

Her latest victim was two-time former champion Azarenka, who was back in the semi-finals for the first time since her second title at Melbourne Park in 2013.

The Belarusian fought back from a break down in the opening set but paid for too many errors in the tie-break, and Rybakina was the more composed in the second to seal a 7-6 (4) 6-3 victory.

“I’m super happy and proud, with my team also,” said Rybakina. “It’s an incredible atmosphere and I’m super happy to be in the finals and play one more time here.

“I got a lot of experience from Wimbledon. I just want to come on court and really enjoy the experience. For sure I’ll try my best, I’ll fight, and hopefully I’m going to win.”