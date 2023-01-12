The absence of Carlos Alcaraz is a blow for the tournament as well as the next generation’s hopes of gaining more ground in the men’s game, and home star Ashleigh Barty will also be missed after retiring following her 2022 triumph.

Here, we pick out 10 players to watch at Melbourne Park.

Rafael Nadal

Top seed in the absence of his compatriot Alcaraz, Nadal returns to the scene of arguably the most remarkable of his 22 grand slam victories. Fearing a chronic foot problem might end his career, Nadal instead claimed his first title Down Under since 2009. The 36-year-old goes into the tournament on the worst run of results of his career but is a master at playing himself into form.

Novak Djokovic

Twelve months on from the extraordinary saga of Djokovic’s deportation, it feels like business as usual, with the nine-time champion hot favourite for another Australian Open title. Whether there will be any hangover from his immigration travails will be a hot topic but on the court the 35-year-old looks as strong as ever and is highly motivated to add more major silverware.

Casper Ruud

Ruud was twice a match away from winning his maiden grand slam title in 2022, losing to his idol Nadal in the French Open final and then Alcaraz at the US Open. With one of the game’s strongest forehands and terrific athleticism, the 24-year-old Norwegian will hope to take the next step this year.

Nick Kyrgios

With his run to the Wimbledon final, Kyrgios proved to the tennis world – and himself – that he can be more than an entertaining sideshow. Now 27, the volatile Australian has a taste for grand slam success and, after winning a first slam title in doubles in Melbourne last year, will hope to challenge for the singles crown.

Holger Rune

With Alcaraz sidelined, the title of leading teenage challenger goes to 19-year-old Dane Rune. Having started last season outside the top 100, Rune finished it ranked 11 after a remarkable week at the Paris Masters, where he beat five top-10 players including Djokovic to claim the title. The teenager brings attitude to the court and is an intriguing addition to the top ranks.