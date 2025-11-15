ATP Finals tennis daily tips: Preview and best bets for Saturday November 15

Tennis betting tips: ATP Finals

1.5pts under 20.5 games in Jannik Sinner v Alex de Minaur at 4/5 (BoyleSports)

1pt under 22.5 games in Carlos Alcaraz v Felix Auger-Aliassime at 10/11 (BoyleSports)

Jannik Sinner v Alex de Minaur (1330 GMT)

I wrote at the start of this tournament about how Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz have been well ahead of the rest of the ATP Tour this season and Saturday provides the pair with a good chance to underline that.

Both are heavily odds-on to win their matches and thus set up another final meeting – it would be their sixth of 2025.

The question here is how does De Minaur win this? He’s 9/1 for a reason. Or rather several.

One of them is the head-to-head record which stands at 12-0 in Sinner’s favour. The Italian has won 24 of the last 25 sets they’ve played and dropped only two in total. He’s also got plenty of experience of playing De Minaur indoors – seven of those matches have been played under a roof.

The Australian will try to utilise his big strength – his speed and defensive abilities – but it’s hard to see that being enough.

Sinner hits the ball harder off the ground, while his serve is in majestic working order right now. He’s yet to be broken this week and has held serve throughout 11 of his last 16 matches. He’s not faced a break point in seven of those.

De Minaur did impress against Taylor Fritz in his final group match, showing some of the aggression he’s added to his game, but it should be remembered he lost his first two here in Turin and is the first player to qualify for the semis after doing so since David Nalbandian in 2006.

In short, he’s rather fortunate to still be here and it’s hard to see him going any further.

With a straight-sets Sinner win just 1/3, the best value here looks to be to back under 20.5 games at 4/5 with BoyleSports.

That’s been the outcome in four of their last five meetings on indoor hard and I just expect Sinner to be way too good.