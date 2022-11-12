We’ll be previewing every match at the Nitto ATP Finals. Here’s Andy Schooler’s take on the tournament openers which take place in Turin on Sunday.
1pt over 0.5 tie-breaks in Casper Ruud v Felix Auger-Aliassime at 6/5 (bet365, William Hill)
1pt Casper Ruud (+3.5) to beat Felix Auger-Aliassime on the game handicap at evens (General)
When this tournament made its debut in Turin 12 months ago, conditions got pretty quick.
The Greenset Grand Prix surface, Dunlop balls and slight altitude increased the pace and, as a result, seven of the 15 matches featured a tie-break.
Sunday’s tournament opener could well see one too.
Following his recent run of three titles in as many weeks on the indoor swing, Auger-Aliassime is a heavy favourite.
He was broken only eight times during a 16-match winning streak, holding his own delivery throughout 11 of those contests. It is the shot which will need to fire if the young Canadian is to launch the title bid many expect here.
However, I’ve written before about how Ruud’s delivery is underrated and it’s certainly worth noting that he’s gone unbroken in his last two meetings with Auger-Aliassime.
The problem is Ruud’s form contrasts with that of his opponent – he’s struggled since reaching the US Open final.
However, a return to a venue at which he made the semi-finals last year has the potential to ensure he gives him one last effort in a season during which he’s reached two Grand Slam finals.
Essentially, there’s enough there to like about the chance of a TIE-BREAK in this one and I’m happy to back it at 6/5.
A first-set tie-break at 100/30 is also well worth considering for those seeking a bigger price.
I’m also tempted to side with Ruud in some way given his odds – 5/2 looks rather big about a player who has won the pair’s last two meetings for the loss of just eight games.
Of particular concern to the favourite will be how his second serve has been pummelled in those matches – he won just 13% of points on second serve in Cincinnati and 18% in Madrid last year.
OK, Auger-Aliassime has improved a lot in the past couple of months, although his winning run is at least a little tempered by the fact it included just one win against a top-20 player.
I’d still expect him to win here but Ruud can be more competitive than the odds suggest and backing him with a 3.5 start on the game handicap looks worthwhile.
Betting on or against Nadal these days always seems to require some sort of foresight about his fitness – essentially it’s risky business.
I’m loath to get with the Spaniard at this time of year at the best of times – remember he’s never won the ATP Finals, while he openly admitted at Friday’s media day that indoor hardcourts aren’t really for him.
He’s actually played just one match in such conditions in two years – losing to Tommy Paul in Paris earlier this month – when, unsurprisingly, he looked a little rusty. It was his first match since the US Open and just his sixth since Wimbledon due to more injury problems which have dogged his season.
An ailing Nadal actually beat Fritz at Wimbledon before being unable to play his scheduled semi-final due to an abdominal tear, a problem which later resurfaced, and we simply can’t be sure what sort of condition he’s in right now.
Perhaps the obvious option is therefore to back Fritz, who beat Nadal in the Indian Wells final back in March, a match which saw both players carrying injuries.
The American’s big serve should work well in these conditions – he’s often out-aced Nadal by big margins, although sadly no such markets are up at time of writing – and I wouldn’t be surprised to see him topple a player still feeling his way back after a long time out.
That said, the layers now have Fritz as only a marginal underdog and I’m not convinced there’s much value left in the price – let’s remember Nadal hadn’t played since August before rocking up in Australia at the start of this year and duly claiming another Grand Slam crown.
If pushed, I’d back Fritz but it’s no bet for me on this one.
Published at 1400 GMT on 12/11/22
