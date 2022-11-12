We’ll be previewing every match at the Nitto ATP Finals. Here’s Andy Schooler’s take on the tournament openers which take place in Turin on Sunday.

Tennis betting tips: Sunday's ATP Finals bets 1pt over 0.5 tie-breaks in Casper Ruud v Felix Auger-Aliassime at 6/5 (bet365, William Hill) 1pt Casper Ruud (+3.5) to beat Felix Auger-Aliassime on the game handicap at evens (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Casper Ruud v Felix Auger-Aliassime (1300 GMT) When this tournament made its debut in Turin 12 months ago, conditions got pretty quick. The Greenset Grand Prix surface, Dunlop balls and slight altitude increased the pace and, as a result, seven of the 15 matches featured a tie-break. Sunday’s tournament opener could well see one too. Following his recent run of three titles in as many weeks on the indoor swing, Auger-Aliassime is a heavy favourite. He was broken only eight times during a 16-match winning streak, holding his own delivery throughout 11 of those contests. It is the shot which will need to fire if the young Canadian is to launch the title bid many expect here. However, I’ve written before about how Ruud’s delivery is underrated and it’s certainly worth noting that he’s gone unbroken in his last two meetings with Auger-Aliassime.

The problem is Ruud's form contrasts with that of his opponent – he's struggled since reaching the US Open final. However, a return to a venue at which he made the semi-finals last year has the potential to ensure he gives him one last effort in a season during which he's reached two Grand Slam finals. Essentially, there's enough there to like about the chance of a TIE-BREAK in this one and I'm happy to back it at 6/5. A first-set tie-break at 100/30 is also well worth considering for those seeking a bigger price. I'm also tempted to side with Ruud in some way given his odds – 5/2 looks rather big about a player who has won the pair's last two meetings for the loss of just eight games. Of particular concern to the favourite will be how his second serve has been pummelled in those matches – he won just 13% of points on second serve in Cincinnati and 18% in Madrid last year. OK, Auger-Aliassime has improved a lot in the past couple of months, although his winning run is at least a little tempered by the fact it included just one win against a top-20 player. I'd still expect him to win here but Ruud can be more competitive than the odds suggest and backing him with a 3.5 start on the game handicap looks worthwhile.