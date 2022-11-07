Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Breeders Cup
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
tennis icon
Sports
Golf
Cricket
Tennis
Darts
Boxing / MMA
NFL
Snooker
Other Sports
Aryna Sabalenka celebrates
Aryna Sabalenka celebrates

Aryna Sabalenka upsets Iga Swiatek at the WTA Finals in Texas

By Sporting Life
12:11 · MON November 07, 2022

Aryna Sabalenka battled down world number one Iga Swiatek at the WTA Finals in Texas to secure her place in the championship final.

It was the second time the Belarusian, ranked seventh, has beaten the Polish star in their six professional meets, ending with a 6-2 2-6 6-1 triumph in just over two hours in Fort Worth.

In doing so, she stunned a world champion. Swiatek has ended the year that saw her reach the top of the game with 67 wins and nine losses.

Sabalenka will face Caroline Garcia, who raced into the final with a one-sided 6-3 6-2 victory over Maria Sakkari, in the final.

A day after she rallied from a set down to beat Daria Kasatkina in a gruelling last-four affair, French number six seed Garcia showed little sign of fatigue as she eased past Sakkari in just 75 minutes.

Garcia, 29, becomes the oldest player to reach the final since Venus Williams in 2017.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....