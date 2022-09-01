Murray reached the last 32 at Flushing Meadows for the first time since 2016 earlier in the day, coming from a set down to defeat American wild card Emilio Nava 5-7 6-3 6-1 6-0.

But he was upstaged in the night session by 20-year-old Draper, who has improved at lightning speed this season and dominated last year’s semi-finalist Auger-Aliassime in a 6-4 6-4 6-4 victory.

“It was a tough match,” said Draper. “He’s obviously a top player for a reason. Someone I’ve been watching for the last few years, wanting a chance to play against him.

“To beat him in a grand slam is obviously a great achievement for myself. I’m proud of the way I performed out there today.

“All the hard work that I’ve put in the last few years is for these moments. Obviously (for) myself it means a lot too, but (for) all the people around me that support me on a daily basis, that go through the highs and lows with me, this is a great moment.”

The result means Draper, who next meets Russian Karen Khachanov, will break into the top 50 for the first time having been ranked outside 250 at the start of the season.