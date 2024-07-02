Andy Murray has played final Wimbledon singles match after withdrawal

Andy Murray will not play singles at Wimbledon but has committed to competing in doubles with his brother Jamie.

The two-time former champion has been battling to recover from back surgery last weekend but has run out of time, with his first-round clash against Tomas Machac scheduled for Tuesday afternoon. A statement from Murray’s representatives read: “Unfortunately, despite working incredibly hard on his recovery since his operation just over a week ago, Andy has taken the very difficult decision not to play the singles this year. “As you can imagine, he is extremely disappointed but has confirmed that he will be playing in the doubles with Jamie and looks forward to competing at Wimbledon for the last time.”

No Andy Murray in the Wimbledon singles this year… but we’ll always have this moment from 2013. ❤️❤️❤️#BBCTennis #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/KMN8qwLi2v — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 2, 2024

Murray retired from his second-round match at Queen’s Club last month after experiencing weakness and a lack of coordination in his right leg, with scans showing a spinal cyst that needed removing. He refused to rule out a final Wimbledon appearance and practised at the All England Club the last few days but it was clear his movement was nowhere near 100 per cent. Speaking after practice on Monday, Murray had said he would talk to his team and his family before making a final decision. He has been replaced in the draw by lucky loser David Goffin but will at least get a Wimbledon send-off on the court in doubles, where he will play with Jamie at a grand slam for the first time. The men’s doubles competition is scheduled to start on Wednesday, but it is likely the Murrays will not play their opening match until Thursday or Friday.

A very special pairing 🥹@andy_murray and @jamie_murray have been awarded wild card entry to this year's gentlemen's doubles 🙌#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/0WqIC1euqT — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 27, 2024