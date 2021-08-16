Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
tennis icon
Sports
Cricket
Golf
Darts
Snooker
NFL
Boxing / MMA
Tennis
Other Sports
Andy Murray was in good form
Andy Murray was in good form

Andy Murray beats Rafeal Nadal in Mubadala World Tennis Championship quarter-final

By Sporting Life
21:02 · FRI December 17, 2021

Andy Murray overcame his old rival Rafael Nadal in straight sets in the semi-finals of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship, an exhibition event in Abu Dhabi.

The 34-year-old Murray triumphed 6-3 7-5 in what was the first meeting between the pair since the Madrid Masters semi-final in 2016.

It also marked the Spaniard’s first match since he decided to prematurely curtail his 2021 season four months ago due to a foot injury.

Murray said on court: “Me and Rafa have played so many tough matches over the years.

“Both of us have gone through injury troubles and it’s just great to have the opportunity to be with him on court again.”

It was another positive performance from Murray following his win over fellow Briton Dan Evans in the previous round.

Murray broke Nadal in his third service game to wrest the advantage in the first set, and took the crucial break at 5-5 in an entertaining second to close out victory.

Nadal said: “For me, this is a comeback. It wasn’t a bad match for me after a long time (away from) a professional court, so positive feelings.”

Murray will face Andrey Rublev in the final after the Russian beat Canadian Denis Shapovalov 7-6 (5) 3-6 6-4.

Like what you've read?

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....