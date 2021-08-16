The 34-year-old Murray triumphed 6-3 7-5 in what was the first meeting between the pair since the Madrid Masters semi-final in 2016.

It also marked the Spaniard’s first match since he decided to prematurely curtail his 2021 season four months ago due to a foot injury.

Murray said on court: “Me and Rafa have played so many tough matches over the years.

“Both of us have gone through injury troubles and it’s just great to have the opportunity to be with him on court again.”