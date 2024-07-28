Andy Murray and Dan Evans stunning fightback to stave off the Scot’s retirement

Murray is playing the final event of his brilliant career and, having pulled out of singles on Thursday, knew defeat against Japanese duo Taro Daniel and Kei Nishikori would mean the end.

It certainly looked to be heading that way when, having trailed 4-2 in the second set on a subdued Court Suzanne Lenglen, Murray and Evans then faced five match points at 4-9 in the deciding tie-break.

But Murray knows a thing or two about comebacks and, aided by Evans, he conjured another remarkable one, the pair winning seven points in a row to triumph 2-6 7-6 (5) (11/9).

The British pair leapt around the court in delight as they moved through to the last 16 at Roland Garros.

Murray has clearly enjoyed the experience of being part of Team GB again, taking part in the opening ceremony and being a celebrity in the Athletes’ Village, but for a set and a half there was little enjoyable about this match.