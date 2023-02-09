Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Cheltenham
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
tennis icon
Sports Home
Golf
Tennis
Snooker
Darts
NFL
Cricket
Boxing & MMA
Other Sports
Andy Murray celebrates
Andy Murray celebrates

Andy Murray accepts wild card invite to Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

By Sporting Life
09:31 · THU February 09, 2023

Andy Murray has taken a wild card into the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships later this month.

The Scot is a former champion at the ATP Tour event having beaten Fernando Verdasco in the final in 2017, Murray’s last title before hip problems struck that summer.

Murray showed arguably his best form since at the Australian Open last month in his epic first-round win over Matteo Berrettini and is aiming to climb up the rankings from his current mark of 61.

The 35-year-old said on the tournament website: “Coming back to Dubai brings with it a lot of good memories, not least 2017 and the final with Fernando.

“My form is improving and my game is getting better, so the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships provides another great opportunity for me to continue to climb back up the rankings.”

Murray’s strenuous efforts in Melbourne also included his longest ever match against Thanasi Kokkinakis, which ended at 4.05am, before a third-round loss to Roberto Bautista Agut.

He subsequently pulled out of what was intended to be his next tournament in Rotterdam beginning on February 13 but could make his return in Qatar the following week.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....