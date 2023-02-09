The Scot is a former champion at the ATP Tour event having beaten Fernando Verdasco in the final in 2017, Murray’s last title before hip problems struck that summer.

Murray showed arguably his best form since at the Australian Open last month in his epic first-round win over Matteo Berrettini and is aiming to climb up the rankings from his current mark of 61.

The 35-year-old said on the tournament website: “Coming back to Dubai brings with it a lot of good memories, not least 2017 and the final with Fernando.

“My form is improving and my game is getting better, so the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships provides another great opportunity for me to continue to climb back up the rankings.”

Murray’s strenuous efforts in Melbourne also included his longest ever match against Thanasi Kokkinakis, which ended at 4.05am, before a third-round loss to Roberto Bautista Agut.

He subsequently pulled out of what was intended to be his next tournament in Rotterdam beginning on February 13 but could make his return in Qatar the following week.