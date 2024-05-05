Andrey Rublev defeats Felix Auger-Aliassime to secure Madrid Open title

Auger-Aliassime raced into a 4-1 lead with two breaks of serve and eventually took the opening set 6-4, but Rublev fought back to clinch the next two sets 7-5 and secure his second Masters 1000 title.

“I have no words,” Rublev said. “If you knew what I had been through in the past nine days you would not imagine that I would be able to win a title.

“I’m incredibly happy. I have to give full credit to the doctors. They were doing some tricky things and I was at least able to play.

“I would say this is the most proud title of my career. I was almost dead every day. I was not sleeping at night. The last three, four days I didn’t sleep.”

Rublev arrived in the Spanish capital on a run of four straight defeats, but the seventh seed found a rich vein of form and his run to the title included one of the biggest wins of his career over Carlos Alcaraz in the quarter-finals.