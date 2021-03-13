Tennis betting tips: Preview and best bets for Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship

1pt e.w. Dan Evans to win the Dubai Duty Free Championships at 33/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes, bet365)
0.5pt e.w. Filip Krajinovic to win the Dubai Duty Free Championships at 50/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power)
The second of back-to-back events in the Middle East gets under way on Sunday with another strong field having assembled in Dubai.
Many of those in attendance have arrived from nearby Doha but with this being a 46-field there looks to be greater strength in depth with few in the ‘also-rans’ bracket.
Despite the late withdrawals of Roger Federer and Stan Wawrinka, six of the world’s top 20 do play, led by US Open champion Dominic Thiem.
As I suggested in last week’s profitable preview, Thiem wasn’t in the best of nick following several weeks off. He’ll be better for the run (excuse the racing parlance - it is the Cheltenham Festival this week) but the Austrian is probably worth taking on again at 9/2.
I suspect conditions here may be a bit quick for Thiem.
They play on DecoTurf II, the surface of the US Open until it was dug up and replaced last year.
This has been a happy hunting ground for Federer over the years with the conditions undoubtedly helping.
The courts are at their quickest in the day session and it tends to slow down a tad in the cooler evening. That said, temperatures will still likely be above 20C later in the day.
Favourite Andrey Rublev is one capable of making the most of the conditions but his second serve was taken apart by Roberto Bautista Agut in Doha on Friday – a worrying sign for anyone looking to back him this week at around 100/30.
Rublev is the second seed with other top names in the bottom half of the draw including Doha runner-up Bautista Agut and his fellow Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta.
RBA delivered for us last week, placing at 16/1, but asking him to make back-to-back finals may be too much, even given the fact he’s a former champion here.
The 32-year-old did play well last week before running into an inspired Nikoloz Basilashvili, beating both Thiem and Rublev en route to the final.
However, only last month we saw how he struggled to back up – after leaving Montpellier as runner-up, he lost in the first round in Rotterdam with a disappointing display. He’s never played two finals in as many weeks so I can overlook him on this occasion.
As for Carreno Busta, he’s playing for the first time since picking up an injury at the Australian Open over a month ago and is another who may find it a bit fast.
So if not the main seeds, who in this section?
Well, bet365’s 150/1 about Basilashvili will look big if he continues playing like he did last week, although you’d have to think that his success probably took a lot out of him emotionally after such a barren run prior to the tournament.
I also think Jordan Thompson is too big at 250/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair) here. He played well on the Australian hardcourts before becoming another injury victim – he’ll certainly be a tricky opponent for Rublev if they meet in the Russian’s first match of the event but perhaps backing him for the upset there is the better option.
Some will take Jannik Sinner, although he’s pretty short at 9/1, especially given he was well beaten by Daniil Medvedev in Marseille last week. He also has the indoor-to-outdoor transition to make.
Instead I’m going to back Briton DAN EVANS at 33/1.
He made the semis here last season, beating Rublev along the way, and is certainly a player who looks suited to the conditions.
Happy to come forward when the chance arises, Evans has the volleying skills to kill points when his opponent is given less time by the ball coming through the court.
He showed that in Melbourne last month when he won the Murray River Open, when picked out by this column at 33/1.
Since his efforts Down Under he’s spent plenty of time practising with Roger Federer here in Dubai before returning to the match court last week in Doha where he beat the in-form Jeremy Chardy before losing 7-5 in the final set to Federer.
The draw has been kinder this week. While Aslan Karatsev or Egor Gerasimov first up is far from easy, Wawrinka’s withdrawal has already taken a higher seed out of his path. Evans is now seeded to meet Bautista Agut in the quarter-finals, although Sinner is another potential foe at that stage.
Rublev could follow, although Evans has won their last two matches, including that quarter-final victory here just over 12 months ago.
In short, Evans looks a decent price.
I’ll also try an each-way shot in the top half, namely FILIP KRAJINOVIC.
The Serb, who took eventual runner-up Medvedev to five sets at the Australian Open, returned to the tour last week in Doha but lost in the first round to the in-form David Goffin.
I can forgive him that result and the faster conditions here offer him a greater chance.
Admittedly Krajinovic usually gains his best result on a slick indoor court but he’s had some good results on faster outdoor hardcourts too.
Melbourne played quick this year, while at last season’s Masters event in New York, it’s very much worth remembering how his serve took Thiem apart – the Austrian winning only two points on the Serb’s serve in a 6-2 6-1 defeat.
The pair could meet in round three here.
That would be the big hurdle to overcome with Goffin and Denis Shapovalov the other men he’d need to beat if the seedings were to play out.
Still, I don’t think that’s a particularly bad draw – Goffin and Shapovalov both lost to the big-serving Taylor Fritz in Doha last week and Krajinovic has a not-dissimilar game which can cause most opponents problems.
He’s chalked up at 50/1 which looks generous.
Posted at 2130 GMT on 13/03/21
