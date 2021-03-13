Tennis betting tips: Preview and best bets for Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship

Dubai Duty Free Championships

Dubai, UAE (outdoor hard)

The second of back-to-back events in the Middle East gets under way on Sunday with another strong field having assembled in Dubai.

Many of those in attendance have arrived from nearby Doha but with this being a 46-field there looks to be greater strength in depth with few in the ‘also-rans’ bracket.

Despite the late withdrawals of Roger Federer and Stan Wawrinka, six of the world’s top 20 do play, led by US Open champion Dominic Thiem.

As I suggested in last week’s profitable preview, Thiem wasn’t in the best of nick following several weeks off. He’ll be better for the run (excuse the racing parlance - it is the Cheltenham Festival this week) but the Austrian is probably worth taking on again at 9/2.

I suspect conditions here may be a bit quick for Thiem.

They play on DecoTurf II, the surface of the US Open until it was dug up and replaced last year.

This has been a happy hunting ground for Federer over the years with the conditions undoubtedly helping.

The courts are at their quickest in the day session and it tends to slow down a tad in the cooler evening. That said, temperatures will still likely be above 20C later in the day.

Favourite Andrey Rublev is one capable of making the most of the conditions but his second serve was taken apart by Roberto Bautista Agut in Doha on Friday – a worrying sign for anyone looking to back him this week at around 100/30.

Rublev is the second seed with other top names in the bottom half of the draw including Doha runner-up Bautista Agut and his fellow Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta.

RBA delivered for us last week, placing at 16/1, but asking him to make back-to-back finals may be too much, even given the fact he’s a former champion here.

The 32-year-old did play well last week before running into an inspired Nikoloz Basilashvili, beating both Thiem and Rublev en route to the final.

However, only last month we saw how he struggled to back up – after leaving Montpellier as runner-up, he lost in the first round in Rotterdam with a disappointing display. He’s never played two finals in as many weeks so I can overlook him on this occasion.

As for Carreno Busta, he’s playing for the first time since picking up an injury at the Australian Open over a month ago and is another who may find it a bit fast.