Zhao Xintong storms into second round of World Snooker Championship at the Crucible

Zhao is still making his way back having been banned for breaching betting regulations not long after winning the UK Championship in 2021 and German Masters in 2022.

On recent evidence, it doesn't look like he's been away, and he dominated last year's runner-up from start to finish to win 10-4.

Breaks of 84, 91, 142, 70, 76, 61 and 54 saw him build a 7-2 lead in Sunday's first session, and though Jones did manage to win the first two frames on Monday, it didn't take long for Zhao to put the match to bed.

A clearance of 70 set the ball rolling and he won next two frames with runs of 55 and 87 to put the finishing touches to a high-class display.