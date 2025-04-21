Zhao Xintong storms into second round of World Snooker Championship at the Crucible

Zhao Xintong finished off Jak Jones in ruthless fashion to book his place in the last 16 of the World Championship.
Zhao is still making his way back having been banned for breaching betting regulations not long after winning the UK Championship in 2021 and German Masters in 2022.
On recent evidence, it doesn't look like he's been away, and he dominated last year's runner-up from start to finish to win 10-4.
Breaks of 84, 91, 142, 70, 76, 61 and 54 saw him build a 7-2 lead in Sunday's first session, and though Jones did manage to win the first two frames on Monday, it didn't take long for Zhao to put the match to bed.
A clearance of 70 set the ball rolling and he won next two frames with runs of 55 and 87 to put the finishing touches to a high-class display.
"Overall I’m pleased with my performance, especially in terms of scoring," Zhao told World Snooker Tour.
"I put my opponent under a lot of pressure. Jak reached the final here last year, so I knew I had to play really well to have a chance of beating him.
"I lost the first two frames today but I just tried stay in my rhythm. That helped me recover and stay focused.
"I haven’t had many opportunities to compete this season, so whatever the outcome, I just wanted to do my best and show my game."