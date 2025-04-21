Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
snooker icon|
Sports Home
Golf
Darts
Snooker
Cricket
Tennis
Boxing
Other Sports
NFL
Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
snooker icon|
Sports Home
Golf
Darts
Snooker
Cricket
Tennis
Boxing
Other Sports
NFL
Zhao Xintong shakes hands with Jak Jones at the Crucible
Zhao Xintong shakes hands with Jak Jones at the Crucible

Zhao Xintong storms into second round of World Snooker Championship at the Crucible

By Sporting Life
Snooker
Mon April 21, 2025 · 3h ago

Zhao Xintong finished off Jak Jones in ruthless fashion to book his place in the last 16 of the World Championship.

Zhao is still making his way back having been banned for breaching betting regulations not long after winning the UK Championship in 2021 and German Masters in 2022.

On recent evidence, it doesn't look like he's been away, and he dominated last year's runner-up from start to finish to win 10-4.

Breaks of 84, 91, 142, 70, 76, 61 and 54 saw him build a 7-2 lead in Sunday's first session, and though Jones did manage to win the first two frames on Monday, it didn't take long for Zhao to put the match to bed.

A clearance of 70 set the ball rolling and he won next two frames with runs of 55 and 87 to put the finishing touches to a high-class display.

"Overall I’m pleased with my performance, especially in terms of scoring," Zhao told World Snooker Tour.

"I put my opponent under a lot of pressure. Jak reached the final here last year, so I knew I had to play really well to have a chance of beating him.

"I lost the first two frames today but I just tried stay in my rhythm. That helped me recover and stay focused.

"I haven’t had many opportunities to compete this season, so whatever the outcome, I just wanted to do my best and show my game."

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Join for Free
Image of stables faded in a gold gradientGet exclusive Willie Mullins insight, plus access to premium articles, expert tips and Timeform data, plus more...
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefits

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....