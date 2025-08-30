Xiao Guodong beats Gary Wilson to defend Wuhan Open title

Xiao Guodong got the better of Gary Wilson in a high-quality final to retain his Wuhan Open title.

Xiao, whose only previous ranking title came in the same event a year ago, held his nerve to win the deciding frame for a 10-9 victory and cheque for £140,000. He had led 2-0 and 5-3 but Wilson went on to take the initiative in the evening, three centuries in five frames helping him to lead 8-6. Xiao responded with his first century of the match, levelled after a break of 90 and kept Wilson from scoring for the third frame in a row to turn the match around, but Wilson rallied with a brave half-century to take it the distance. Both players had chances in the decider but it was Xiao who took it to deny Wilson a first ranking title outside the UK, having also lost the final of the China Open a decade ago.

Xiao Guodong legally jumps the reds with this INCREDIBLE top spin shot!#WuhanOpen pic.twitter.com/Bk7YYz9MEp — WST (@WeAreWST) August 30, 2025

"Winning a first ranking title is hard, winning a second is even harder," Xiao told WST. "To be able to come back to this city and successfully defend the title really means a lot. "I’ve been a professional for 17, now 18 years, so I’m not a young player anymore. As an experienced player, winning two ranking titles at this stage feels a bit late, but in another way the timing is just right. "Over the years I’ve built up experience, and I think this breakthrough is the result of all the work and the lessons I’ve learned. "My biggest gain over the past year has been growth in my mentality. I’m calmer and more composed now. I feel much more settled and determined about the path I’m on. I just want to focus on every shot and enjoy what I do out there. "I think it’s very important for Chinese players to achieve good results in home tournaments, because that helps the development of snooker in China and inspires more young people to take up the sport. "Whenever I play in China, I’m extra motivated to do well because of the home crowd, the fans, and my family being there to support me. That really drives me forward."

DRAMATIC TITLE DECIDER! 🏆 | Xiao Guodong vs Gary Wilson | 2025 Wuhan Open