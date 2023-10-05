Wuhan Open snooker 2023: Draw, results, odds & TV coverage details

Ronnie O'Sullivan is the headline act in Wuhan, hot on the heels of his recent victory over Luca Brecel in the final of the Shanghai Masters.

British Open hero Mark Williams is also in the main draw, having already qualified for the second round along with the likes of Mark Allen and world champion Luca Brecel.

Round One held over matches

David Gilbert v Wildcard player

Luca Brecel v Xing Zihao

Ali Carter v Wildcard player

Zhou Yuelong v Baipat Siripaporn

Si Jiahui v Wildcard player

Anthony Hamilton v Wildcard player

Ding Junhui v Ashley Hugill

Ronnie O'Sullivan v Ken Doherty

Round Two

Stephen Maguire v Joe O'Connor

Marco Fu v Wu Yize

Ben Woollaston v Aaron Hill

Jamie Jones v Ian Burns

Oliver Lines v Judd Trump

Mark Allen v Mark Joyce

Elliot Slessor v He Guoqiang

Rod Lawler v Xiao Guodong

Robert Milkins v Hammad Miah

Tom Ford v Cao Yupeng

Ryan Day v Jackson Page

Jack Lisowski v Scott Donaldson

Pang Junxu v Stuart Carrington

Martin O'Donnell v John Higgins

Mark Selby v Xu Si

Thepchaiya Un-Nooh v Matthew Selt

Ishpreet Singh Chadha v Sam Craigie

Ben Mertens v Dominic Dale

Chris Wakelin v Lyu Haotian

Noppon Saengkham v Graeme Dott

Luca Brecel/Xing Zihao v Michael White

Jordan Brown v David Gilbert Gilbert/Wildcard player

Sanderson Lam v Barry Hawkins

Jamie Clarke v Ali Carter/Wildcard player

Anthony Hamilton/Wildcard player v Zhou Yuelong/Baipat Siripaporn

Liam Highfield v Neil Robertson

Alfie Burden v Ashley Carty

Si Jiahui/Wildcard player v Jak Jones

Daniel Wells v Stuart Bingham

Mark Williams v Zhang Anda

Yuan Sijun v Ding Junhui/Anthony Hugill

Mark Davis v Ronnie O'Sullivan/Ken Doherty

Format

All matches up to the quarter-finals are the best of nine frames; quarter-finals best of nine games; semi-finals the best of 11 frames; final the best of 17 frames.

Where can I watch the Wuhan Open on TV?

Live coverage of the tournament will be available in the UK on Eurosport and Eurosport Player

