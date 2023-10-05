Wuhan Open snooker 2023: Draw, results, odds & TV coverage details

Next stop on the snooker circus is China, with the Wuhan Open running from October 9-15 – get the full draw and results here.
Ronnie O'Sullivan is the headline act in Wuhan, hot on the heels of his recent victory over Luca Brecel in the final of the Shanghai Masters.
British Open hero Mark Williams is also in the main draw, having already qualified for the second round along with the likes of Mark Allen and world champion Luca Brecel.
Round One held over matches
- David Gilbert v Wildcard player
- Luca Brecel v Xing Zihao
- Ali Carter v Wildcard player
- Zhou Yuelong v Baipat Siripaporn
- Si Jiahui v Wildcard player
- Anthony Hamilton v Wildcard player
- Ding Junhui v Ashley Hugill
- Ronnie O'Sullivan v Ken Doherty
Round Two
- Stephen Maguire v Joe O'Connor
- Marco Fu v Wu Yize
- Ben Woollaston v Aaron Hill
- Jamie Jones v Ian Burns
- Oliver Lines v Judd Trump
- Mark Allen v Mark Joyce
- Elliot Slessor v He Guoqiang
- Rod Lawler v Xiao Guodong
- Robert Milkins v Hammad Miah
- Tom Ford v Cao Yupeng
- Ryan Day v Jackson Page
- Jack Lisowski v Scott Donaldson
- Pang Junxu v Stuart Carrington
- Martin O'Donnell v John Higgins
- Mark Selby v Xu Si
- Thepchaiya Un-Nooh v Matthew Selt
- Ishpreet Singh Chadha v Sam Craigie
- Ben Mertens v Dominic Dale
- Chris Wakelin v Lyu Haotian
- Noppon Saengkham v Graeme Dott
- Luca Brecel/Xing Zihao v Michael White
- Jordan Brown v David Gilbert Gilbert/Wildcard player
- Sanderson Lam v Barry Hawkins
- Jamie Clarke v Ali Carter/Wildcard player
- Anthony Hamilton/Wildcard player v Zhou Yuelong/Baipat Siripaporn
- Liam Highfield v Neil Robertson
- Alfie Burden v Ashley Carty
- Si Jiahui/Wildcard player v Jak Jones
- Daniel Wells v Stuart Bingham
- Mark Williams v Zhang Anda
- Yuan Sijun v Ding Junhui/Anthony Hugill
- Mark Davis v Ronnie O'Sullivan/Ken Doherty
Format
All matches up to the quarter-finals are the best of nine frames; quarter-finals best of nine games; semi-finals the best of 11 frames; final the best of 17 frames.
Wuhan Open: Sky Bet odds
Where can I watch the Wuhan Open on TV?
Live coverage of the tournament will be available in the UK on Eurosport and Eurosport Player
Prize Fund
- Winner: £140,000
- Runner-up: £63,000
- Semi-Finalists: £30,000
- Quarter-Finalists: £16,000
- Last 16: £12,000
- Last 32: £8,000
- Last 64: 4,500
- Highest break: £5,000