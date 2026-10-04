It was Wu’s first title success since becoming world champion at the Crucible in May, leaving behind what has been a quiet start to the new season for the 22-year-old.

However, he was back to his sparkling best this week, downing Shaun Murphy and Judd Trump on his way to the final, before proving much too strong for Yuan.

This was still a big step forwards for Yuan, his first ranking final no less, and he would’ve fancied his chances of pulling off a huge upset when inching 4-3 ahead in the opening session, and even when ending it 5-4 behind.

Wu had other ideas, though, dominating the evening session as mistakes began to creep into his opponent’s game.

In all, Wu won seven of the last eight frames to march over the winning line with a performance that suggests there will be even better to come at a crucial juncture of the season.

Wu told World Snooker Tour: "This time I was able to be a little more composed than I was in winning my previous two titles. I’ve grown both physically and mentally compared with before.

"I just hope I can continue to get better from here and keep pushing myself to break through.

"Maybe the pressure at the World Championship had become so great that I forgot how to enjoy it. I was completely immersed in the competition. Perhaps the happiness was still there, but I had already buried it somewhere deep inside.

"I wanted to prove myself again. There have definitely been a lot of voices around me recently, and I felt that I needed to keep improving, win another title and keep pushing myself towards my peak."