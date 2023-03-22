Mark Selby has won the WST Classic in Leicester – read our final report and recap all the action from the final day here.

Selby soars above Classic rivals Mark Selby powered to WST Classic glory with a dominant 6-2 defeat of Pang Junxu in Wednesday night's final. In truth, Selby was a class apart throughout the final day in Leicester, kicking off by beating John Higgins in the last eight before whitewashing Ali Carter and then trouncing Pang, whose journey to the final was much harder work. Another impressive display – one that featured three centuries – did the job for Selby, and he was always in control after establishing a 3-1 advantage courtesy of back-to-back hundred breaks in the opening two frames. To his credit, Pang gave a good account of himself in his maiden ranking final and is sure to be better for the experience, but he was outgunned by an opponent apparently peaking just at the right time in the season. With Sheffield now only weeks away, the four-time world champion will be delighted to have scooped his second ranking title of the campaign, and he ensured there was no late drama with a typically ruthless finish. Though Pang rallied to reduce his arrears to 4-2, Selby dominated frame seven and then closed out the match with a break of 79 that secured a first prize of £80,000.

𝗦𝗘𝗟𝗕𝗬 𝗜𝗦 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗠𝗣𝗜𝗢𝗡! 🏆



Mark Selby wins the inaugural WST Classic, making three centuries in a 6-2 final win over Pang Junxu 👏



£80,000 and a place in the Tour Championship secured, a great week for the Jester. #WSTClassic pic.twitter.com/IKesrqwcAz — World Snooker Tour (@WeAreWST) March 22, 2023

Selby one away Mark Selby is one frame from victory at the WST Classic, having moved 5-2 ahead of Pang Junxu. A break of 120 put Selby 4-1 in front, and though Pang kept in touch by winning the sixth frame, Selby restored his three-frame cushion when dominating frame seven.

Selby in control Mark Selby leads 3-1 at the mid-session interval after dominating the early exchanges of his final with Pang Junxu. Back-to-back centuries to open proceedings saw Selby lead 2-0, and though Pang won the third frame with a run of 75, Selby got the better of a protracted frame four to keep his opponent at arms length.

Selby makes flying start Mark Selby has made a blistering start to his WST Classic final with Pang Junxu, reeling off back-to-back centuries to race into a 2-0 lead. Pang has yet to register a point in the opening two frames, breaks of 104 and 138 helping Selby take command early in the match. Six frames is the target for both men.

Pang pegs back Wilson to reach final Pang Junxu will face Mark Selby in the final of the WST Classic, having beaten Gary Wilson 5-4 in a tense semi-final encounter. It will be Pang's first ranking event final, but he was certainly made to work hard for his last-four victory having watched Wilson produce a barrage of big breaks in the middle of the match that appeared to have put the latter in control. In the end, Pang held his nerve tremendously, fighting back from 4-3 behind and firing off a pair of crucial breaks of his own (91 & 68) to deny this season's Scottish Open hero.

Pang Junxu sees off Gary Wilson

Pang had actually started the brighter, claiming the opening two frames before Wilson reeled off runs of 121, 50 and 97 to lead 4-3. He looked the stronger player at this stage, but Pang had other ideas and it is he who will meet Mark Selby in the final at 7pm. Selby is 1/3 favourite with Sky Bet to pick up his second major title of the campaign, with Pang chalked up at 9/4. CLICK HERE for Sky Bet's WST Classic final odds

Wilson v Pang goes the distance Decider alert in the second semi-final as Pang Junxu takes the match to a deciding frame. Despite trialing 2-0 early in the contest, Gary Wilson had surged into a 4-3 lead with a series of big breaks, only for Pang to peg him back and take this one the distance. Mark Selby awaits for the victor in tonight's final.

Stunning Selby marches into final Mark Selby produced a brilliant display in the semi-finals of the WST Classic, whitewashing Ali Carter 5-0 to book his place in Wednesday evening's final. Selby had looked in good touch when beating John Higgins earlier in the day, but he took his game to another level to leave Carter chained to his chair for much of the match. A break of 95 in frame one signalled Selby's early intentions and he continued to dominate thereafter. 1-0 soon became 2-0 and when he followed up with a stunning total clearance of 138 in the third frame, Selby had one foot in his second major final of the season. Things didn't improve for Carter in the next frame as Selby added a further run of 65 and he finished the job soon after, a ruthless hand of 89 sealing an impressive victory.

Mark Selby was too strong for Ali Carter

Centuries for fun Mark Selby has stretched his lead over Ali Carter to 3-0 with the aid of a brilliant total clearance of 138 in frame three. Meanwhile, Gary Wilson has knocked in a break of 121 to get his first frame on the board against Pang Junxu. He now trails 2-1.

Selby makes strong start Mark Selby has picked up where he left off against John Higgins, easing into a 2-0 lead in his semi-final with Ali Carter. A break of 95 did the damage in the opening frame, but Carter will take comfort from the fact he came from 2-0 behind to beat Stuart Bingham earlier in the day. In the second semi-final, Pang Junxu has taken the first frame against Gary Wilson.

Semi-final odds Sky Bet make Mark Selby their 4/7 favourite to beat Ali Carter who has been chalked up at 5/4 to reach his third final of the season. Gary Wilson is 8/11 to beat even-money chance beat Pang Junxu. CLICK HERE for Sky Bet odds

WST Classic semi-finals draw Gary Wilson v Pang Junxu

Ali Carter v Mark Selby Matches to be played at 1430

Pang ends Lines hopes Pang Junxu is the final player through to the last four after edging out Oliver Lines 4-3. In a largely scrappy encounter, Pang fired in the only 50+ break of the match in the second frame and held his nerve in the decider to set up a clash with Gary Wilson.

Selby denies Higgins Mark Selby held off a spirited comeback from John Higgins, eventually prevailing 4-2. Selby raced into a 3-0 lead thanks to breaks of 99, 80 and 59, as Higgins failed to pot a ball in the opening two frames. But Higgins then burst into life with a magnificent 136, before further reducing his arrears with a run of 81. However, when the Scot broke down in frame six having appeared likely to draw level, Selby pulled off a nerveless clearance of the colours – which included a tricky thin-cut green with the rest – to keep alive his hopes of claiming his second major title of the campaign. Selby will meet Ali Carter in the last four.

Carter completes comeback win Ali Carter came from 2-0 down to beat Stuart Bingham 4-2. Bingham was firmly in control when dominating the opening exchanges, but Carter has enjoyed a fine run in recent months and produced his best form when he needed it most. Breaks of 87 and 72 set the ball rolling, allowing Carter to level the scores, and when he controlled the fifth frame, the turnaround was almost complete. Bingham tried hard to take the match into a deciding frame, but Carter was in first in frame six and did enough to get over the line.

Ali Carter

Wilson marches through Gary Wilson eased into the semi-finals with a classy 4-1 defeat of Lukas Kleckers. This season's Scottish Open hero was in fine touch throughout, reeling of breaks of 70, 79, 99, 103 and 86 in a brilliant blitz. Kleckers actually pinched the opening frame, but he couldn't live with Tyneside Terror who barely missed a beat all match and marched into the last four.

The Captain fights back After falling 2-0 behind to Stuart Bingham, Ali Carter has levelled up at 2-2 thanks to breaks of 87 and 72. Meanwhile, Gary Wilson leads Lukas Kleckers 2-1, and Pang Junxu and Oliver Lines are locked together at 1-1.

Selby makes flying start Mark Selby and Stuart Bingham are making the early running this morning. Selby leads John Higgins 2-0, with Scot yet to register a point. Selby has made breaks of 99 and 80. Bingham is keeping Ali Carter quiet and also leads 2-0 in the race to four.

Stuart Bingham

Eight left standing as Classic glory awaits The WST Classic has reached its final day in Leicester, with four quarter-finals starting at 1000. We have seen a host of big names sent home already this week, and injury meant Ronnie O'Sullivan only played one match before pulling out of the tournament. As a result, the top half of the draw has really opened up and now presents a huge opportunity for the likes of Gary Wilson and Lukas Kleckers, who meet in the last eight, and Pang Junxu and Oliver Lines. Stuart Bingham and Ali Carter look set to play out a tough battle in the third quarter-final, but the tie of the round is undoubtably between former world champions Mark Selby and John Higgins. Selby came from behind to scrape past Robbie Williams in the last 16 on Wednesday night, but can usually be relied upon to improve in the latter stages of tournaments. As for Higgins, he has seemingly turned his season around and looked sharp with knocking in two centuries in his 4-2 defeat of Kyren Wilson to seal his last-eight berth.