Snooker tips: World Championship previews for second round at the Crucible

World Championship snooker tips: Second round 2pts Mark Williams to beat John Higgins at 6/4 (General) 2pts David Gilbert over 6.5 half-century breaks at evens (Paddy Power, Betfair) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

John Higgins v Mark Williams Friday April 23, 1430 BST Without doubt, the tie of the second round is the clash between John Higgins and MARK WILLIAMS — two members of famous Class of '92 who have won seven world titles between them. Higgins has been world champion on four different occasions, as well as reaching four more finals, while three-time winner, Williams, also finished runner-up in 1999. The last meeting between the pair at the Crucible came in 2018, Williams prevailing at the conclusion of an epic final after Higgins had threatened to pull off a stunning comeback. The pair have now played each other on a staggering 61 occasions professionally — Higgins dominating the head-to-head record 35-22 — but ahead of their fifth meeting at the World Championship, Williams has only lost once to his old rival at the Crucible: in the semi-finals in 2011. Snooker fans can expect another treat as these two locks horns again. In fact, this year's second round is as strong as any in recent memory and this match not only draws on rich history and a great rivalry, it also pits two of the best players in the world against each other at a time when both have plenty of strong recent form under their belt.

John Higgins and Mark Williams in the final in 2018

Higgins hinted at a return to winning ways before Christmas and might feel he should have beaten Judd Trump in the last four of the English Open in October, before he put everything together when slamming Ronnie O'Sullivan on the way to making the final of the Masters. He lost to Yan Bingtao there in another match he had appeared to be bossing, but his upturn in fortunes continued when he hammered the likes of Mark Selby, Kyren Wilson and O'Sullivan again to win the Players Championship at a canter. With a big win under his belt, he returns to Sheffield in fine shape, even better than when contesting three consecutive finals in 2017, 2018 and 2019. However, he hasn't quite sparkled in the same way since that Players Championship victory as O'Sullivan exacted quick revenge at the Tour Championship, and then Tian Pengfei built up a healthy 7-4 lead in the first round here before losing his way and allowing Higgins to battle into the last 16. It's a long way from panic stations for Higgins, but he will need to up his game against Williams who looked very sharp, particularly in the second session, when easing past the dangerous Sam Craigie 10-4 in the first round. Craigie actually led 2-0 in that match, but Williams kept him quiet with an excellent all-round display thereafter and will have taken plenty of positives from that. Prior to that, Williams picked up another ranking event when winning the WST Pro Series last month to confirm he has his game in really good nick at present and crucially, he looks to be enjoying his snooker again. That was the case when he triumphed here in 2018 and the Welshman is a dangerous beast when in that headspace. I think this has the potential to be really close, a real 50-50 contest, but given Williams has enjoyed plenty of success at Higgins' expense at the Crucible over the years, he might might just have the edge and, as such, has to be the value play at 6/4. Click here to back Williams to beat Higgins Sky Bet

David Gilbert v Judd Trump Sunday April 25, 1000 BST 2019 champion Judd Trump made light work of Liam Highfield in round one, running out an apparently easy 10-4 winner thanks to nine breaks of over 50. It was the perfect start to Trump's bid for a six ranking-title success of the season, though he wasn't completely faultless and perhaps David Gilbert won't be quite as charitable as Highfield was in the early part of that match.

Judd Trump was in superb form in round one

It was in 2019 that Gilbert enjoyed his finest hour, coming within fractions of meeting Trump in the final of this event until John Higgins broke his heart in a dramatic deciding frame of their wonderful semi-final. Things haven't quite gone to plan for Gilbert since — a defeat in the final of last year's English Open meaning his wait for that maiden ranking win continues — but he has found some form in recent months. Gilbert came good at the Masters in January when reaching the last four while he displayed flashes of his brilliant best when reaching the last 16 of the Gibraltar Open last month. Gilbert built on that when blitzing Chris Wakelin in the first round here and any loss of confidence he might have been suffering from before Christmas looked a distant memory has he reeled off three centuries in that effortless manner he has when cueing well. To put that result into context, Wakelin had appeared to have the potential to be a real dangerman this year having comfortably beaten Matthew Stevens and Xiao Guodong in qualifying, but Gilbert was much too strong as he turned in a bold display. Being able to repeat the feat against Trump will be another challenge altogether, but he should continue to score against an opponent who is also happiest when able to play an attacking game. That style of contest would suit both players and with the potential for 25 frames of snooker, or at least somewhere close to that, backing Gilbert to make OVER 6.5 HALF-CENTURY BREAKS in the match at evens (Paddy Power, Betfair) looks a pretty solid play.

David Gilbert was too strong for Chris Wakelin in the first round

For all Trump ought to prevail and progress to the last eight, I do think Gilbert has shown enough in recent weeks to suggest he will be competitive and if he does, it will be his breakbuilding that does the heavy lifting. As such, I was tempted to take the 9/4 on offer for Gilbert to make the highest break in the match, but Trump is a pretty formidable adversary in that field and I'll stick with the half-centuries play on Gilbert in what should be an entertaining affair. Posted at 1530 BST on 22/04/21