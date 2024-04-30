Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
snooker icon|
Sports Home
Golf
Darts
Snooker
Cricket
Tennis
Boxing
Other Sports
NFL
Stuart Bingham and Ronnie O'Sullivan
Stuart Bingham and Ronnie O'Sullivan

World Snooker results: Ronnie O'Sullivan recovers from slow start to end the day 4-4 with Stuart Bingham

By Sporting Life
17:40 · TUE April 30, 2024

Ronnie O'Sullivan recovered from a sluggish start to share the spoils with Stuart Bingham at the end of the first session of their World Championship quarter-final.

O'Sullivan quickly found himself 2-0 down against the 2015 champion and it might have been three, had Bingham not pursued a 147 break only to suffer a counter-punch.

Bingham restored his lead with his fourth half-century in as many frames, but O'Sullivan returned from the mid-session interval with a break of 116 to kickstart his bid for a semi-final place.

After levelling at 3-3, O'Sullivan then won a drawn-out seventh frame to lead for the first time, but Bingham stopped the rot to level at 4-4.

On the adjacent table, Kyren Wilson produced some of the best snooker of the championship to lead a dogged John Higgins 5-3.

It would've been hard to argue that Higgins' emotional victory over Mark Allen had left a mark because he looked good when chances arrived, but Wilson was so impressive that they simply didn't during the first mini-session.

Breaks of 70, 95, 93 and 71 put Wilson 4-0 up before Higgins made an important break of 129, which Wilson responded to with a century of his own to restore his four-frame cushion.

Higgins knocked it a break of 73 to cut the gap once more and then won what could prove to be a massive eighth frame, getting out of the session just two behind.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....
Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo