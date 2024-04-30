O'Sullivan quickly found himself 2-0 down against the 2015 champion and it might have been three, had Bingham not pursued a 147 break only to suffer a counter-punch.

Bingham restored his lead with his fourth half-century in as many frames, but O'Sullivan returned from the mid-session interval with a break of 116 to kickstart his bid for a semi-final place.

After levelling at 3-3, O'Sullivan then won a drawn-out seventh frame to lead for the first time, but Bingham stopped the rot to level at 4-4.

On the adjacent table, Kyren Wilson produced some of the best snooker of the championship to lead a dogged John Higgins 5-3.

It would've been hard to argue that Higgins' emotional victory over Mark Allen had left a mark because he looked good when chances arrived, but Wilson was so impressive that they simply didn't during the first mini-session.

Breaks of 70, 95, 93 and 71 put Wilson 4-0 up before Higgins made an important break of 129, which Wilson responded to with a century of his own to restore his four-frame cushion.

Higgins knocked it a break of 73 to cut the gap once more and then won what could prove to be a massive eighth frame, getting out of the session just two behind.