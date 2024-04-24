World Snooker results: Ding Junhui beaten 10-9 by qualifier Jack Lisowski

Lisowski had managed to edge further clear to lead 9-7, but when he missed a vital blue which might have seen him end the match, Ding began his comeback.

A typically controlled 131 break made it 9-9 but, just like Si Jiahui the previous evening, Lisowski dug deep to finally get over the line thanks to a pair of stunning reds from long range.

It was the fourth decider of the first round as this mouthwatering tie lived up to the billing.

"It was an amazing game," said Lisowski. "He is such a great player. I had to be so on it just to stick with him.

"To finish it off the way I did was a very special feeling. It proves a lot to myself that my game is in great shape and that I can do it when it really matters.

"The blue (in frame 17) was a tough shot. If I lost, I would probably have looked back on it and thought it was my chance. I made sure it wasn’t like that and took my chances in the last frame. I think I really stepped up.

"It is the way I play. If I get negative and keep playing safeties, it isn’t going to work against anyone. It is tough to do, but I hit two really sweet long shots in the last frame. I played some good positional shots as well and it was a fantastic feeling making the breaks."