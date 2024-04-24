World Snooker results: Ding Junhui beaten 10-9 by qualifier Jack Lisowski

Ding Junhui became the seventh seed to lose in the first round of the World Championship as Jack Lisowski edged him out 10-9 in another thriller.
Lisowski had managed to edge further clear to lead 9-7, but when he missed a vital blue which might have seen him end the match, Ding began his comeback.
A typically controlled 131 break made it 9-9 but, just like Si Jiahui the previous evening, Lisowski dug deep to finally get over the line thanks to a pair of stunning reds from long range.
It was the fourth decider of the first round as this mouthwatering tie lived up to the billing.
"It was an amazing game," said Lisowski. "He is such a great player. I had to be so on it just to stick with him.
"To finish it off the way I did was a very special feeling. It proves a lot to myself that my game is in great shape and that I can do it when it really matters.
"The blue (in frame 17) was a tough shot. If I lost, I would probably have looked back on it and thought it was my chance. I made sure it wasn’t like that and took my chances in the last frame. I think I really stepped up.
"It is the way I play. If I get negative and keep playing safeties, it isn’t going to work against anyone. It is tough to do, but I hit two really sweet long shots in the last frame. I played some good positional shots as well and it was a fantastic feeling making the breaks."
Next for Lisowski is former winner Stuart Bingham, in what will be a rare second-round meeting of qualifiers.
"Stuart is the first player I ever beat on TV and the first player I ever beat here," added Lisowski.
"I have good memories against him, but he is a fantastic player and a former world champion. I am going to have to keep up the good stuff and he is going to make it really tough for me.
"It is the World Championship, I’m enjoying my snooker and being here. I’m really looking forward to the match."
Also on Wednesday, Mark Allen labelled it job done as he beat Robbie Williams 10-6, while Ronnie O'Sullivan fired a warning shot by taking eight of the nine frames he shared with Jackson Page.
"You have to get this first match out of the way before you can settle into the tournament," said Allen.
"I played well yesterday and felt in control. My safety was good and I was getting the better of those battles, but today I made some mistakes and took my foot off the gas at 9-4. I had to switch back on and it was good to make a century to finish the match.
"I have been winning a lot of matches this season though I am not as confident as I want to be in my own game. Last year I got to the semi-finals and ran Mark Selby close despite being nowhere near my best, so I know I just have to hang in there and get the most out of my bad sessions."