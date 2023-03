White, back to form this season having made round four of the recent WST Classic, will face the winner of Marco Fu's clash with Martin O'Donnell, and could then be up against Noppon Saengkham.

Seven-time champion Stephen Hendry will be up against James Cahill, while 1997 winner Ken Doherty will meet 12-time World Women’s champion Reanne Evans.

Stan Moody, winner of the WSF Junior Championship, faces Andres Petrov, while women’s world number one Mink Nutcharut will face a Thai derby against Dechawat Poomjaeng.

Included in the draw is ‘Player 1’ which will be either Ding Junhui, Gary Wilson or Ryan Day, depending on the results of this week’s Duelbits Tour Championship.