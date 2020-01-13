WATCH: Mark Selby and Ali Carter exchange incredible Masters Flukes

Sometimes you need a little bit of luck and Mark Selby and Ali Carter both benefited from a favour from lady luck during their first found match at the Masters.
The duo exchanged these incredible flukes, as Carter went on to beat Selby 6-4.
Sometimes you need a little bit of luck and Mark Selby and Ali Carter both benefited from a favour from lady luck during their first found match at the Masters.
The duo exchanged these incredible flukes, as Carter went on to beat Selby 6-4.
Follow all the latest from the January transfer window with moves involving the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
A full round-up of our best free bets for Saturday, including racing at Leopardstown and Musselburgh, Premier League football and the Super Bowl.
Oli Bell picks out his best bets for Saturday's star-studded racing including Latest Exhibition at Leopardstown and Mister Malarkey at Sandown.
A full list of all the complete signings in the January 2020 football transfer window with details of the confirmed deals from the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.
Follow all the latest from the January transfer window with moves involving the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
A full round-up of our best free bets for Saturday, including racing at Leopardstown and Musselburgh, Premier League football and the Super Bowl.
Oli Bell picks out his best bets for Saturday's star-studded racing including Latest Exhibition at Leopardstown and Mister Malarkey at Sandown.
A full list of all the complete signings in the January 2020 football transfer window with details of the confirmed deals from the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
We're back with the first Sporting Life Accumulator of February, with four teams fancied for success at a price of 14/1.
Dale Tempest sees real value in backing booking points in Watford's game with Everton given how Nigel Pearson's side operate.
The Sky Bet EFL continues this weekend. After profit in recent previews, Tom Carnduff is searching for more and has two best bets.