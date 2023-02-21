Murphy came off second best against Robert Milkins in Wales but got straight back on the bike to add to Selby's poor record in ITV-televised events, and then balked at the suggestion that his focus hadn't been absolute.

"I think accusing players of that is one of the laziest pieces of journalism in the world," lamented Murphy, who later clarified that he was not accusing Jill Douglas of laziness.

"For people out there to think that at the most important part of a frame or match, my concentration wanders, is ridiculous.

"It's complete rubbish. It's one of those things that gets my goat. You don't lose your concentration. You might be thinking about the cannon, but you are focused.

"It's so important. To accuse players of wandering off is ridiculous. There is always a technical explanation as to why you missed a shot.

"It's too easy to say 'he just lost his concentration'. It's very rarely true. I've had enough of it, to be honest with you."