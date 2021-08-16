Ronnie O'Sullivan put on an exhibition of escapology as he stole an incredible frame against Neil Robertson in the World Grand Prix final.
The Rocket had struggled to produce his best form in the first session of the 59th career ranking final and looked set to fall 5-3 behind when Neil Robertson led 66-25 in frame eight.
When the English Open champion then missed a red along the cushion, O'Sullivan still required two snookers to stand a chance but found his inner Mark Selby to dig deep and set a number of enterprising snooker attempts - and two of his very best were successful.
O'Sullivan then cleared the colours to the delight of the mesmerised crowd and will resume in the evening hoping to claim a record-extending 38th ranking title and his first of the season.