The Rocket had struggled to produce his best form in the first session of the 59th career ranking final and looked set to fall 5-3 behind when Neil Robertson led 66-25 in frame eight.

When the English Open champion then missed a red along the cushion, O'Sullivan still required two snookers to stand a chance but found his inner Mark Selby to dig deep and set a number of enterprising snooker attempts - and two of his very best were successful.

O'Sullivan then cleared the colours to the delight of the mesmerised crowd and will resume in the evening hoping to claim a record-extending 38th ranking title and his first of the season.