Scroll down to watch Judd Trump's highlights
Watch Judd Trump's superb potting in his opening win at the US Open pool tournament

By Sporting Life
10:44 · TUE September 14, 2021

Snooker star Judd Trump enjoyed a dream debut in nine-ball pool by blitzing Joe Magee at the US Open in Atlantic City.

The 32-year-old whitewashed his American opponent 9-0 in the opening round of the 256-player tournament.

Trump, snooker’s 2019 world champion, has taken advantage of a timely gap in the calendar of his primary sport to switch codes following an invitation.

He had just a couple of days’ practice ahead of the meeting with Magee and received training on the rules from referee Brendan Moore.

The Bristol-born player showed no signs of lacking experience as he swiftly progressed, setting up a meeting with India’s Dhruvalkumar Patel in the next round.

The highlight of his win was an incredible off-the-cushion pot in the fourth frame of the match while there were plenty of other moments of magic.

Trump looks certain to reclaim number one spot in the snooker world rankings next month having won 11 major titles during the last two years.

En route to New Jersey, he had been asked by a flight attendant if he was any relation to former US president Donald Trump.

Play gets back under way at 10am ET on Tuesday with Japan's Oi against Mohammad Almuhanna of Kuwait before Shaw meets Daniel Dagotdat of the Philippines.

Trump returns in the afternoon session against Dhruvalkumal Patel before an enticing clash between Kelly Fisher and Kristina Tkach. The action is live on Sky Sports.

