Watch Judd Trump's superb potting in his opening win at the US Open pool tournament

The 32-year-old whitewashed his American opponent 9-0 in the opening round of the 256-player tournament.

Trump, snooker’s 2019 world champion, has taken advantage of a timely gap in the calendar of his primary sport to switch codes following an invitation.

He had just a couple of days’ practice ahead of the meeting with Magee and received training on the rules from referee Brendan Moore.

The Bristol-born player showed no signs of lacking experience as he swiftly progressed, setting up a meeting with India’s Dhruvalkumar Patel in the next round.

The highlight of his win was an incredible off-the-cushion pot in the fourth frame of the match while there were plenty of other moments of magic.