The former Indian Open champion closed out the match in brilliant style, putting together a clearance of 128 to ensure Trump was once again the victim of a seismic shock in this event, having lost to Nigel Bond in York two years ago.

Trump struggled for his best throughout, but still looked the stronger player when leading 2-1 before Selt suddenly burst into life with a brace of 55 breaks to first draw level, and then lead for the first time in the match.

A 3-2 lead soon became 4-2 as Selt added a further run of 60 to extend his advantage to two frames and leave Trump with plenty to ponder as he watched on from his chair.

Typically, the recent Champion of Champions winner responded by dominating frame seven, reducing his arrears to a single frame and apparently signalling the beginning of a comeback that had felt almost inevitable.

As it was, the comeback never came, Trump losing position on the black when on course to level the scores in the eighth frame, allowing Selt to put himself within touching distance of the winning line which he crossed minutes later by finishing with a stunning, nerveless century.

Gilbert pulls off Allen heist

David Gilbert came from 3-0 and 5-2 behind to floor Northern Ireland Open hero Mark Allen 6-5.

The latter appeared firmly on course for the last 16 when using all of his nous and table craft to win each of the first three frames which Gilbert might well have won himself.

Gilbert finally got a foothold in the match when stepping in with a silky run of 88 in the fourth frame, but Allen responded by winning the next two frames to close in on victory.

In winning frame eight with a run of 66, Gilbert kept his hopes alive and Allen's game slowly started to unravel as he was taken to a deciding frame.

With wind in his sails, Gilbert wasn't for stopping and he calmly put together a match-winning break of 63 to set up a meeting with Andy Hicks.

The clash between Anthony McGill and Zhou Yuelong was another to go the distance, and the former Crucible semi-finalist kept his cool to finish the job with a brilliant clearance of 135, leaving Zhou wondering what might have been having led 4-2 at one stage.