Judd Trump through in Gibraltar Open with comfortable win

Defending champion Judd Trump cruised into the Gibraltar Open third round with a 4-1 win over Sunny Akani.

The world number one hit two centuries at the Marshall Arena and will be joined in the last 32 by Kyren Wilson, who was beaten in the 2020 final.

Wilson will meet Matthew Selt in the next round after he knocked out Barry Hawkins in a final-frame decider.

Mark Selby negotiated his way past Ken Doherty after he trailed 2-0 early on while 15-year-old Iulian Boiko secured a memorable first professional win in the first round over Fergal O’Brien, who is 33 years his senior.

Ukrainian Boiko will face Mark Allen next after he failed to drop a frame on his way to victory over Jamie Curtis-Barrett.

World number 10 Jack Lisowski made light work of Jak Jones and was joined in the last 32 by Joe Perry and Ricky Walden following day four triumphs.