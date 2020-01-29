German Masters Snooker: Judd Trump and Mark Williams earn first round wins in Berlin

Snooker
Judd Trump
Judd Trump
Sporting Life · Journalist
Last Updated
23:46 · January 29, 2020 · 2 min read

Judd Trump cruised into the second round of the German Masters with a 5-1 win over Noppon Saengkham in Berlin.

Trump compiled breaks of 85 and 114 on his way to setting up a last 16 clash with Luca Brecel, who beat Joe Perry 5-0.

Belgian potter Brecel, who has reached the German Masters final previously, has some extra incentive this week as he needs a semi-final spot to be in with a chance of breaking thr top 32 and getting into next week's World Grand Prix.

Brecel hit breaks of 83, 80 and 86 as he booked his clash with the world number one Trump.

Former world champion Mark Williams coasted to a 5-2 win over Yuan Sijun, and will now face Graeme Dott after he edged a final frame decider to see off Tian Pengfei.

Williams has been struggling with his form this season and lost in the first round of the Masters recently, but he's looking in much better shape in Germany after a decent run of practice.

“I just enjoyed playing a lot better. I have been putting in a lot of practice lately. The Masters was a bit of a washout. I felt my form coming back a bit in Austria. I lost, but the result didn’t really matter to me. It was just about the performance getting better,” Williams told the World Snooker Tour website.

“This venue is up there with the Wembley Conference Centre. It is unbelievable. If you can get down to that one-table setup the atmosphere is electric, anyone will tell you. Even with five tables in at the start it is fantastic.”

Schedule & results

Wednesday January 28

Afternoon session (1300)
First round - best of 9
TV coverage: Eurosport

  • Mark Williams 5-2 Yuan Sijun
  • Tian Pengfei 4-5 Graeme Dott
  • Matthew Selt 5-0 Jamie Clarke

Evening session (1900)
First round - best of 9
TV coverage: Eurosport

  • Kishan H Hirani 2-5 Nigel Bond
  • Gerard Greene 1-5 Michael Georgiou
  • David Grace 0-5 Sunny Akani
  • Luca Brecel 5-0 Joe Perry
  • Noppon Saengkham 1-5 Judd Trump

Thursday January 30

Morning session (0900)
First round - best of 9
TV coverage: Eurosport

  • Scott Donaldson v Ding Junhui
  • John Higgins v Robbie Williams
  • Alexander Ursenbacher v Mitchell Mann

Afternoon session (1300)
First round - best of 9
TV coverage: Eurosport

  • Zhao Xintong v Anthony McGill
  • Jak Jones v Gary Wilson
  • Tom Ford v Shaun Murphy
  • Robert Milkins v Ian Burns

Evening session (1900)
Second round - best of 9
TV coverage: Eurosport

  • Mark Williams v Graeme Dott
  • Nigel Bond v Matthew Selt
  • Gerard Greene v Sunni Akani
  • Luca Brecel v Judd Trump
Like what you've read?
Help your friends Know It All by sharing this article to your social media.

Most Read

Faugheen1

Faugheen roars to Flogas glory

Faugheen rolled back the years to lead home a Willie Mullins one-two-three in the Flogas Novices' Chase at Leopardstown.

Last updated 1hRacing
Asterion Forlonge impresses at Leopardstown2

Asterion Forlonge stays unbeaten

The Willie Mullins-trained Asterion Forlonge (4/1) was a clear-cut winner of the Chanelle Pharma Novice Hurdle at Leopardstown.

Last updated 1hRacing
A Wave Of The Sea swoops late3

Sea strikes as Tower falls

A Wave Of The Sea won a dramatic Tattersalls Ireland Spring Juvenile Hurdle in which favourite Aspire Tower fell at the final flight.

Last updated 44mRacing
Tottenham v Man City predictions: The Soccer Saturday pundits make their verdicts on Sunday's big game4

Pundit Predictions: Spurs v Man City

The Soccer Saturday pundits make their picks from Sunday's big Spurs v Man City clash as Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola lock horns once again.

Last updated 1hFootball
Delta Work wins the Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup5

Golden double for Delta Work

Delta Work completed a big Leopardstown Grade One double by landing a pulsating Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup at Leopardstown.

Last updated 32mRacing

Most Read

Faugheen1

Faugheen roars to Flogas glory

Faugheen rolled back the years to lead home a Willie Mullins one-two-three in the Flogas Novices' Chase at Leopardstown.

Last updated 1hRacing
Asterion Forlonge impresses at Leopardstown2

Asterion Forlonge stays unbeaten

The Willie Mullins-trained Asterion Forlonge (4/1) was a clear-cut winner of the Chanelle Pharma Novice Hurdle at Leopardstown.

Last updated 1hRacing
A Wave Of The Sea swoops late3

Sea strikes as Tower falls

A Wave Of The Sea won a dramatic Tattersalls Ireland Spring Juvenile Hurdle in which favourite Aspire Tower fell at the final flight.

Last updated 44mRacing
Tottenham v Man City predictions: The Soccer Saturday pundits make their verdicts on Sunday's big game4

Pundit Predictions: Spurs v Man City

The Soccer Saturday pundits make their picks from Sunday's big Spurs v Man City clash as Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola lock horns once again.

Last updated 1hFootball
Delta Work wins the Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup5

Golden double for Delta Work

Delta Work completed a big Leopardstown Grade One double by landing a pulsating Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup at Leopardstown.

Last updated 32mRacing

Racing Tips

Check out the latest daily racing preview

Monday's racing preview

Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.

Last updated 6h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Milan the man

David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.

Last updated 1h
Thomas Pieters

Sporting Life Tipping Record

A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.

Last updated 2h
All Racing Tips

Next Race Off

17:25 Laurel Park
2
(2)
Always Talking
J: Xavier Perez
4/11
5
(5)
Lilly's Lil Gem
J: Victor Carrasco
13/2
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Football Tips

All of Sporting Life's current best bets across a range of sports

Our best bets

Check out Sporting Life's best bets across racing, football and more.

Last updated 1h
Thomas Pieters

Sporting Life Tipping Record

A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.

Last updated 2h
Sporting Life's Premier League Sunday preview package and free tips

Sunday's Premier League tips

Paul Higham has Sunday's Premier League preview with best bets for Spurs v Man City & Burnley v Arsenal.

Last updated 1h
All Football TipsTips & Previews