German Masters Snooker: Judd Trump and Mark Williams earn first round wins in Berlin

Trump compiled breaks of 85 and 114 on his way to setting up a last 16 clash with Luca Brecel, who beat Joe Perry 5-0.

Belgian potter Brecel, who has reached the German Masters final previously, has some extra incentive this week as he needs a semi-final spot to be in with a chance of breaking thr top 32 and getting into next week's World Grand Prix.

Brecel hit breaks of 83, 80 and 86 as he booked his clash with the world number one Trump.

Former world champion Mark Williams coasted to a 5-2 win over Yuan Sijun, and will now face Graeme Dott after he edged a final frame decider to see off Tian Pengfei.

Williams has been struggling with his form this season and lost in the first round of the Masters recently, but he's looking in much better shape in Germany after a decent run of practice.

“I just enjoyed playing a lot better. I have been putting in a lot of practice lately. The Masters was a bit of a washout. I felt my form coming back a bit in Austria. I lost, but the result didn’t really matter to me. It was just about the performance getting better,” Williams told the World Snooker Tour website.

“This venue is up there with the Wembley Conference Centre. It is unbelievable. If you can get down to that one-table setup the atmosphere is electric, anyone will tell you. Even with five tables in at the start it is fantastic.”

Schedule & results

Wednesday January 28

Afternoon session (1300)

First round - best of 9

TV coverage: Eurosport

Mark Williams 5-2 Yuan Sijun

Tian Pengfei 4-5 Graeme Dott

Matthew Selt 5-0 Jamie Clarke

Evening session (1900)

First round - best of 9

TV coverage: Eurosport

Kishan H Hirani 2-5 Nigel Bond

Gerard Greene 1-5 Michael Georgiou

David Grace 0-5 Sunny Akani

Luca Brecel 5-0 Joe Perry

Noppon Saengkham 1-5 Judd Trump

Thursday January 30

Morning session (0900)

First round - best of 9

TV coverage: Eurosport

Scott Donaldson v Ding Junhui

John Higgins v Robbie Williams

Alexander Ursenbacher v Mitchell Mann

Afternoon session (1300)

First round - best of 9

TV coverage: Eurosport

Zhao Xintong v Anthony McGill

Jak Jones v Gary Wilson

Tom Ford v Shaun Murphy

Robert Milkins v Ian Burns

Evening session (1900)

Second round - best of 9

TV coverage: Eurosport