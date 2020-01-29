German Masters Snooker: Judd Trump and Mark Williams earn first round wins in Berlin

Judd Trump cruised into the second round of the German Masters with a 5-1 win over Noppon Saengkham in Berlin.
Trump compiled breaks of 85 and 114 on his way to setting up a last 16 clash with Luca Brecel, who beat Joe Perry 5-0.
Belgian potter Brecel, who has reached the German Masters final previously, has some extra incentive this week as he needs a semi-final spot to be in with a chance of breaking thr top 32 and getting into next week's World Grand Prix.
Brecel hit breaks of 83, 80 and 86 as he booked his clash with the world number one Trump.
Former world champion Mark Williams coasted to a 5-2 win over Yuan Sijun, and will now face Graeme Dott after he edged a final frame decider to see off Tian Pengfei.
Williams has been struggling with his form this season and lost in the first round of the Masters recently, but he's looking in much better shape in Germany after a decent run of practice.
“I just enjoyed playing a lot better. I have been putting in a lot of practice lately. The Masters was a bit of a washout. I felt my form coming back a bit in Austria. I lost, but the result didn’t really matter to me. It was just about the performance getting better,” Williams told the World Snooker Tour website.
“This venue is up there with the Wembley Conference Centre. It is unbelievable. If you can get down to that one-table setup the atmosphere is electric, anyone will tell you. Even with five tables in at the start it is fantastic.”
Schedule & results
Wednesday January 28
Afternoon session (1300)
First round - best of 9
TV coverage: Eurosport
- Mark Williams 5-2 Yuan Sijun
- Tian Pengfei 4-5 Graeme Dott
- Matthew Selt 5-0 Jamie Clarke
Evening session (1900)
First round - best of 9
TV coverage: Eurosport
- Kishan H Hirani 2-5 Nigel Bond
- Gerard Greene 1-5 Michael Georgiou
- David Grace 0-5 Sunny Akani
- Luca Brecel 5-0 Joe Perry
- Noppon Saengkham 1-5 Judd Trump
Thursday January 30
Morning session (0900)
First round - best of 9
TV coverage: Eurosport
- Scott Donaldson v Ding Junhui
- John Higgins v Robbie Williams
- Alexander Ursenbacher v Mitchell Mann
Afternoon session (1300)
First round - best of 9
TV coverage: Eurosport
- Zhao Xintong v Anthony McGill
- Jak Jones v Gary Wilson
- Tom Ford v Shaun Murphy
- Robert Milkins v Ian Burns
Evening session (1900)
Second round - best of 9
TV coverage: Eurosport
- Mark Williams v Graeme Dott
- Nigel Bond v Matthew Selt
- Gerard Greene v Sunni Akani
- Luca Brecel v Judd Trump