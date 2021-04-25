World Snooker Championship latest: Judd Trump and Shaun Murphy closing in on quarter-finals

Trump fought back from 3-1 down to lead 5-3 after the morning session and although Gilbert won the first frame when play resumed on Sunday evening, Trump took six of the next seven.

The world number one pinched a lengthy 10th frame on the black but also made breaks of 57, 111, 69 and 67 as an increasingly demoralised Gilbert scored just one point in the last three frames.

Trump looks set to face either Shaun Murphy or Yan Bingtao in the last eight and Murphy appears his most likely opponent after opening up a 10-6 lead.

Murphy led 6-2 after the opening session and moved further ahead with the aid of breaks of 88 and 68, raising the possibility of winning the match with a session to spare.

However, Yan stopped the rot with a century in the 11th frame and further breaks of 50, 64, 70 and 58 kept the Masters champion’s hopes alive heading into Monday evening’s final session.