Gibraltar Open snooker: Jimmy White run ended by Chris Wakelin

Judd Trump appears on course for a successful defence of his Gibraltar Open title after a busy Saturday saw the field whittled down to eight.

Trump began the day with a break of 126 and ended it with a fabulous 128 as he won all eight frames across two matches to sail into the quarter-finals.

First, Robert Milkins was on the receiving end of a professional display before Trump restricted Alexander Ursenbacher to just 37 points in the evening, those two 4-0 wins keeping his tally of frames lost so far at two.

Things ought to get tougher on Sunday as he faces Mark Allen in the standout quarter-final tie, after the Northern Irishman overcame Hossein Vafaei 4-2 and Ricky Walden 4-1.

In the same half of the draw, Matthew Selt's memorable week continues but a potential quarter-final meeting with Jimmy White was taken off the table by Chris Wakelin, who beat the Whirlwind 4-2.

White had appeared on course to establish a 3-1 lead having earlier beaten Chen Zifan in a decider, but Wakelin pinched it and never looked back.