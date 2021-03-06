Gibraltar Open snooker: Jimmy White run ended by Chris Wakelin

Judd Trump appears on course for a successful defence of his Gibraltar Open title after a busy Saturday saw the field whittled down to eight.
Trump began the day with a break of 126 and ended it with a fabulous 128 as he won all eight frames across two matches to sail into the quarter-finals.
First, Robert Milkins was on the receiving end of a professional display before Trump restricted Alexander Ursenbacher to just 37 points in the evening, those two 4-0 wins keeping his tally of frames lost so far at two.
Things ought to get tougher on Sunday as he faces Mark Allen in the standout quarter-final tie, after the Northern Irishman overcame Hossein Vafaei 4-2 and Ricky Walden 4-1.
In the same half of the draw, Matthew Selt's memorable week continues but a potential quarter-final meeting with Jimmy White was taken off the table by Chris Wakelin, who beat the Whirlwind 4-2.
White had appeared on course to establish a 3-1 lead having earlier beaten Chen Zifan in a decider, but Wakelin pinched it and never looked back.
Wakelin had earlier seen off Mark Selby while Selt started off against Stephen Hendry, and now one of them is guaranteed a place in the semi-finals.
Jack Lisowski is the standout name in the bottom half and will face Lu Ning, with Stuart Carrington set to take on Xiao Guodong.
Should Lisowski progress, he could meet Trump in the final for the third time since December, as he seeks his first ranking victory.