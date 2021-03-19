Cazoo Tour Championship snooker: Draw, schedule and results for ranking event

The Cazoo Tour Championship will be staged at the Celtic Manor Resort in South Wales.
The event will run from March 22 to 28, featuring the top eight players on the one-year ranking list, and will be televised by ITV4.
The Celtic Manor Resort staged a professional snooker event for the first time with the BetVictor Welsh Open, won in shock fashion by Jordan Brown.
The field for the Cazoo Tour Championship will be confirmed at the end of the WST Pro Series on March 21.
