Jordan Brown (right) won when last Celtic Manor staged an event

Cazoo Tour Championship snooker: Draw, schedule and results for ranking event

By Sporting Life
09:31 · FRI March 19, 2021

The Cazoo Tour Championship will be staged at the Celtic Manor Resort in South Wales.

The event will run from March 22 to 28, featuring the top eight players on the one-year ranking list, and will be televised by ITV4.

The Celtic Manor Resort staged a professional snooker event for the first time with the BetVictor Welsh Open, won in shock fashion by Jordan Brown.

The field for the Cazoo Tour Championship will be confirmed at the end of the WST Pro Series on March 21.

When: March 22-28

Where: Celtic Manor, Wales

TV info: Live on ITV4

Draw & schedule

Will appear here when available

Prize money

  • Winner: £150,000
  • Runner-up: £60,000
  • Semi-finals: £40,000
  • Quarter-finals: £20,000 (does not count towards ranking lists)
  • High break: £10,000
  • Total: £380,000
