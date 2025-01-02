Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
snooker icon|
Sports Home
Golf
Darts
Snooker
Cricket
Tennis
Boxing
Other Sports
NFL
Ronnie O'Sullivan is defending champion at the Masters
Ronnie O'Sullivan is defending champion at the Masters

The Masters snooker draw: Ronnie O'Sullivan to face John Higgins

By Sporting Life
Snooker
Thu January 02, 2025 · 3h ago

The draw for the Masters has been made, with Ronnie O'Sullivan's blockbuster clash against old rival John Higgins the big tie of the first round – get the full details here.

The Masters is one of the highlights on the snooker calendar and will again be staged at Alexandra Palace.

O'Sullivan will return as defending champion having defeated Ali Carter in last year's final, while fellow big hitters Judd Trump and Kyren Wilson are also chasing more Triple Crown glory.

The Masters draw

Listed in draw bracket order; seedings in parentheses
All matches best of 11 bar best-of-19 final

ROUND ONE

Quarter one

  • (1) Ronnie O'Sullivan v John Higgins (15)
  • (8) Shaun Murphy v Gary Wilson (11)

Quarter two

  • (5) Mark Allen v Si Jiahui (14)
  • (4) Mark Selby v Ali Carter (12)

Quarter three

  • (3) Judd Trump v Barry Hawkins (13)
  • (6) Mark Williams v Ding Junhui (9)

Quarter four

  • (7) Luca Brecel v Chris Wakelin (16)
  • (2) Kyren Wilson v Zhang Anda (10)

Daily schedule & results

Sunday January 12
Round One - best of 11
Afternoon session (1300 GMT)

  • Ronnie O'Sullivan v John Higgins

Evening session (1900 GMT)

  • Shaun Murphy v Gary Wilson

Monday January 13
Round One - best of 11
Afternoon session (1300 GMT)

  • Mark Williams v Ding Junhui

Evening session (1900 GMT)

  • Mark Selby v Ali Carter

Tuesday January 14
Round One - best of 11
Afternoon session (1300 GMT)

  • Judd Trump v Barry Hawkins

Evening session (1900 GMT)

  • Mark Allen v Si Jiahui

Wednesday January 15
Round One - best of 11
Afternoon session (1300 GMT)

  • Kyren Wilson v Zhang Anda

Evening session (1900 GMT)

  • Luca Brecel v Chris Wakelin

Prize money and TV information

  • Winner £350,000
  • Runner-up £140,000
  • Semi-finalists £75,000
  • Quarter-finalists £40,000
  • First-round losers £25,000
  • Highest break £15,000

The Masters will be broadcast in the UK by BBC Sport and Eurosport, who also have the rights for Ireland and in continental Europe.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Join for Free
Image of stables faded in a gold gradientGet exclusive Willie Mullins insight, plus access to premium articles, expert tips and Timeform data, plus more...
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefits

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....