The draw for the Masters has been made, with Ronnie O'Sullivan's blockbuster clash against old rival John Higgins the big tie of the first round – get the full details here.
The Masters is one of the highlights on the snooker calendar and will again be staged at Alexandra Palace.
O'Sullivan will return as defending champion having defeated Ali Carter in last year's final, while fellow big hitters Judd Trump and Kyren Wilson are also chasing more Triple Crown glory.
The Masters draw
Listed in draw bracket order; seedings in parentheses
All matches best of 11 bar best-of-19 final
ROUND ONE
Quarter one
- (1) Ronnie O'Sullivan v John Higgins (15)
- (8) Shaun Murphy v Gary Wilson (11)
Quarter two
- (5) Mark Allen v Si Jiahui (14)
- (4) Mark Selby v Ali Carter (12)
Quarter three
- (3) Judd Trump v Barry Hawkins (13)
- (6) Mark Williams v Ding Junhui (9)
Quarter four
- (7) Luca Brecel v Chris Wakelin (16)
- (2) Kyren Wilson v Zhang Anda (10)
Daily schedule & results
Sunday January 12
Round One - best of 11
Afternoon session (1300 GMT)
- Ronnie O'Sullivan v John Higgins
Evening session (1900 GMT)
- Shaun Murphy v Gary Wilson
Monday January 13
Round One - best of 11
Afternoon session (1300 GMT)
- Mark Williams v Ding Junhui
Evening session (1900 GMT)
- Mark Selby v Ali Carter
Tuesday January 14
Round One - best of 11
Afternoon session (1300 GMT)
- Judd Trump v Barry Hawkins
Evening session (1900 GMT)
- Mark Allen v Si Jiahui
Wednesday January 15
Round One - best of 11
Afternoon session (1300 GMT)
- Kyren Wilson v Zhang Anda
Evening session (1900 GMT)
- Luca Brecel v Chris Wakelin
Prize money and TV information
- Winner £350,000
- Runner-up £140,000
- Semi-finalists £75,000
- Quarter-finalists £40,000
- First-round losers £25,000
- Highest break £15,000
The Masters will be broadcast in the UK by BBC Sport and Eurosport, who also have the rights for Ireland and in continental Europe.